APM Terminals Pipavav creates a record by loading 1000th LPG Rake

Pipavav, Nov 17: APM Terminals Pipavav creates a milestone by loading 1000th LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) rake at the port. The port commenced the LPG Rail Operations in 2021 in collaboration with Aegis VOPAK Terminals Ltd. [earlier known as Aegis Logistics Ltd.] to ensure safe and quick evacuation of LPG by rail. The port has rail sidings for LPG rake within the port and is one of the few ports in India that can accommodate the whole rake at a time. All major PSUs (IOCL, BPCL & HPCL) use LPG Rail Handling Infrastructure Facility for efficient and faster evacuation of majority of their LPG imports at Port Pipavav.

Reflecting on this achievement, Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director of APM Terminals Pipavav, stated, “Loading 1000th LPG rake at our port is a testament of our commitment to the customers to provide seamless and safe movement of LPG cargoes by rail. Owing to the Government’s Pradhanmantri Ujjwala Yojna, strong LPG demand is envisaged. Quick evacuation of LPG through rail would provide safe and an environment friendly alternative to the companies importing LPG. Besides, we are investing around US$ 90 million in a new liquid berth to cater to the increase in demand for liquid cargoes thereby driving economic acceleration in Gujarat and beyond. The investment will increase Port’s liquid handling capacity to 5.2 MMT.”

The port recently revamped its berth to VLGC compliant to accommodate Very Large Gas carriers. The port’s vision includes developing a dedicated VLGC-compliant LPG Berth by 2025 in partnership with Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited, solidifying its position as a vital conduit for India’s LPG imports.