ANUTEC – International FoodTec India and ANUFOOD India to showcase the mega event in Mumbai from Sept 7-9

Mumbai, Sept 1:

The food and beverage industry is eagerly gearing up for the highly anticipated mega edition of ANUTEC – International FoodTec India and ANUFOOD India, slated to take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai from 7th – 9th September 2023. As India’s processed food market is projected to reach a staggering USD 535 billion by 2025, ANUTEC India’s significance as a catalyst for innovation and growth is undeniable. The co-located show ANUFOOD India, will unveil abundant opportunities and innovations in the F&B landscape in sync with India’s thriving food retail market, projected to reach $852 billion by 2025 with an 8.25% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The concurrent event, PackEx India, being held alongside ANUTEC India promises to be a comprehensive showcase of the latest innovations, trends, and collaborations in the food and beverage packaging sector.

The event will feature esteemed dignitaries such as Rajesh Agarwal, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and Abhishekh Dev, Chairman, APEDA. Furthermore, leaders from industry associations such as Dr. N. Bhaskar, President, AFSTI, and Dr. Raghav Jadli, President, AIFPA, will bring their insights to the forefront. This year, the event is set to scale new heights, covering an expansive exhibition space of 38,000 sqm and drawing in over 40,000 visitors and 800 companies from 28+ countries. The event is showcasing dedicated pavilions from Brazil, Philippines, Turkey, Indonesia, Korea, Italy and Iran. These industry leaders will showcase a diverse array of innovative products and solutions poised to reshape the future of food and beverage processing.

Elaborating on the opportunities in the sector, Dr Prabodh Halde, Chairman, All India Food Processor’s Association Western Region said, “The food industry is dynamically poised at the crossroads of economic expansion and environmental stewardship. Bolstered by FSSAI’s regulatory framework, the sector now catalyses trust and guides a robust 20,000 crore rupee annual packaged ingredients market. With a valuation of $32 billion in 2022, India’s food and beverage packaging domain envisions an ambitious ascent to $86 billion by 2029, leveraging technology and sustainability as its driving forces. In this transformative journey, the synergistic trio of ANUTEC – International FoodTec, ANUFOOD, and PackEx India emerges as a driving force, fostering innovation and steering the industry towards holistic growth and sustainability.”

The prominent exhibitors of the event include Economode Food Equipment (I) Pvt. Ltd., Goma Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Heat & Control., Vibracion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gopal Snacks Pvt. Ltd., Shubham Goldiee Masala Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd., Wow Momo Sales Pvt. Ltd., amongst many others.

Speaking on the event’s significance, Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse India said, “ANUTEC – International FoodTec India and ANUFOOD India along with the co-located event PackEX India is more than just an exhibition; it’s a glimpse into the future of food. The revenue in the food market is currently pegged at $900 billion and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 % by 2028. It’s clear that the industry is undergoing a monumental transformation. This event not only showcases innovation but accelerates it, fostering partnerships and pushing boundaries.”

The dynamic market landscape underscores the vital role ANUTEC – International FoodTec India and ANUFOOD India plays in showcasing the latest technological and innovation breakthroughs. The 3-day exhibition will be complemented by knowledge-sharing platforms like live demonstrations of full production lines, panel discussions and various education tracks on hot topics like food safety, hygienic designs, and future advancement of the industry. Additional forums like Packaging Theatre, Culinary Corner, and Innovative Trend Zone are set to further enrich visitors’ experiences.

Another key highlight will be the power-packed conference session comprising panel discussions and presentations on topics such as Plant Based Foods 2.0, Technology & Innovation for Safe and Sustainable Food Eco-System, Revolutionizing Food Processing, amongst others. Key speakers include Sonam Parekh – CEO, Food Collective, Dr C Tara Satyavathi, Director, Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, Sachin Saxena– Head of Functional Foods, Marico, Dr. B. Dayakar Rao, CEO, Nutrihub-TBI, Principal Scientist, ICAR-IIMR and many others.

With its legacy of fostering innovation, driving partnerships, and setting industry benchmarks, ANUTEC – International FoodTec India and ANUFOOD India is poised to propel the food and beverage technology sector to new heights. As anticipation builds, industry professionals are eagerly looking forward to exploring the future of food technology at this premier event.