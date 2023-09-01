Reliance Consumer Products Limited launches Campa Cricket infused with electrolytes

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Sept 1: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), today announced the expansion of its beverage portfolio with the launch of a unique cricket- themed drink, Campa Cricket.

Bursting with electrolytes, Campa Cricket is a crisp lemon-flavoured carbonated drink dedicated to passionate cricket fans across India. The refreshing beverage has been especially developed to rehydrate and revitalize consumers on and off-field.

“Campa Cricket aims to forge a strong connection between brand Campa and one of India’s biggest passions, the game of cricket. While the drink is infused with electrolytes to replenish vital salts, it also provides fizzy lemony refreshment to cricket fans, whether they are cheering for their favourite cricketers or going about their day-to-day chores,” said an RCPL spokesperson.

Campa Cricket will be available to consumers in several formats, including a convenient 250ml pack priced at Rs 20 and a shareable 500ml pack priced at Rs 30. The beverage is set to be launched in key states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The introduction of Campa Cricket is a testimony to RCPL’s vision of offering a wide range of high-quality and innovative products to Indian consumers at compelling price points. With this launch, RCPL strengthens its growing beverage range that includes drinks from Campa, Raskik and Sosyo Hajoori.

RCPL’s versatile FMCG portfolio currently comprises daily essentials under its own brand Independence, confectionery from Lotus Chocolates and Toffeeman, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand, Maliban, Alan’s Bugles corn chips and a wide range of home and personal care products under brands such as Dozo, Enzo and Get Real.