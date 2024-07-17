Samsung’s AI-Powered Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 Receive Tremendous Customer Response in India

Pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 jump 40% higher as compared to previous generation foldables

Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 are being manufactured at Samsung’s Noida factory

Gurugram, Ahmedabad, July 17: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced record pre-orders for its sixth-generation foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6. In the first 24 hours, pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 jumped 40% higher as compared to the previous generation foldables, making the new Z series the most successful in India.

Pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 opened on July 10 in India, along with the rest of the world. The new smartphones, along with the recently-launched ecosystem devices – Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Galaxy Buds3 – will go on sale in India starting July 24, 2024.

“We are delighted with the consumer response for our new foldables – Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 in India. The 1.4x growth in pre-orders for the new foldable smartphones shows that Indian consumers are among the fastest adopters of new technology. Our new foldable smartphones, now in their sixth generation, open the next chapter of Galaxy Al and elevate the user experience to new heights, enabling a range of unique mobile experiences across communications, productivity and creativity. The success of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 will help us consolidate our premium segment leadership in India,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

For Indian consumers, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are being manufactured at Samsung’s Noida factory. The new foldables are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series devices ever, and come with perfectly symmetrical design with straight edges. The Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are equipped with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The processor is optimized for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools – Note Assist, Composer, Sketch to image, Interpreter, Photo Assist and Instant Slow-mo – to maximize the large screen and significantly enhance your productivity.

Galaxy Z Fold6 now comes with 1.6x larger vapor chamber for longer gaming sessions and ray tracing supports life-like graphics on its 7.6-inch screen that offers a brighter display of up to 2,600 nit to deliver more immersive gaming.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 now offers a range of new customization and creativity features so you can make the most of every moment. With the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, you can use AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device. You can reply to texts with suggested replies, which analyzes your latest messages to suggest a tailored response.

FlexCam now comes with the new Auto Zoom to compose the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. The new 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures. The new 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom for noise-free photos, while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom. Galaxy Z Flip6 now comes with enhanced battery life and gets a vapor chamber for the first time.

Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer security platform built to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection, secures Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

Price and Availability

Galaxy Z Fold6 starts at INR 164999 (12GB+256GB), while Galaxy Z Flip6 is available from INR 109999 (12GB+256GB).

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Samsung also introduced AI-infused Galaxy ecosystem products- Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3 series which also went on pre-orders on July 10 in India.

Galaxy Watch 7 starts at INR 29999 and Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at 59999. Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds3 is priced at INR 14999 while Galaxy Buds3Pro is priced at INR 19999.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy ZFold6 and Galaxy ZFlip6 will receive a cashback of INR 8000 on HDFC Bank cards along with 9 months no-cost bank EMI or an Upgrade Bonus of INR 8000 along with upto 9 months no-cost EMI. Existing Samsung flagship smartphone customers can choose to avail an upgrade bonus of INR 15000.

All customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance wherein they will get an industry-first two screen/parts replacements at just INR 999. Additionally, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 customers can avail up to 35% off on the newly launched Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds3 series.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Watch7 will get multi-bank cashback worth INR 8000 or upgrade bonus worth INR 8000, while customers who pre-order the Galaxy Watch Ultra will get multi-bank cashback worth INR 10000 or upgrade bonus worth INR 10000. Customers who pre-order the Buds3 will get multi bank cashback worth INR 4000 or upgrade bonus worth INR 4000. Customers who pre-order the Buds 3 Pro will get multi bank cashback worth INR 5000 or upgrade bonus worth INR 5000.