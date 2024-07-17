Kickstart Your Smart Home Journey with Expert Tips and Prime Day Deals on Amazon

Save Up to 55% on Echo Smart Speakers, Fire TV Sticks, and Alexa Smart Home Bundles!

Ahmedabad, July 17: Amazon India has returned with its much-awaited Prime Day on July 20 & 21, 2024. Prime customers have a range of choices to begin their smart home journey with Alexa. Alexa offers convenience and ease in streamlining everyday tasks and enhances the homes of customers. Prime Day 2024 is set to offer up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV stick, and Alexa smart home combos, including smart plugs and bulbs.

If you’re wondering how to get started on your smart home, here are tips and Prime Day offers you need to know about:

Make your everyday entertainment smarter

Alexa can transform your home into an entertainment hub. With an Echo smart speaker with Alexa, or any Alexa-enabled device, you can use simple voice commands to elevate your experience. Ask Alexa to play your favourite songs, adjust the volume, schedule your favourite playlists, and so on, – all completely hands-free! Additionally, with a Fire TV Stick, you can use the Alexa voice remote to easily navigate content with just your voice and even control compatible smart home appliances. Here are the deals on Echo smart speakers with Alexa and Fire TV Stick that you cannot miss during Prime Day:

Buy Echo Pop at this year’s lowest price! Grab it for just ₹2,449

Buy Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) at this year’s lowest price! Get it for just ₹3,999

Flat 35% off on Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation). Get it for just ₹8,999

Flat 56% off – Save big on our best-selling Fire TV Stick. Get it for just ₹2,199

Flat 50% off on Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Get it for just ₹1,999

Flat 43% off on our latest Fire TV Stick 4K. Get it for just ₹3,999

Up to 50% off on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in

Get connected with smart lights and smart plugs

Smart lights are among the easiest ways to start creating a smart home. But did you also know you can make existing appliances smarter? Just plug your appliance into a smart plug, set it up using the Alexa mobile app, and control it with commands like, “Alexa, turn on the AC”. Here are the deals on Alexa smart home combos to look out for:

Flat 37% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Dot (5th Generation) + Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb. Get it for just ₹4,749

Flat 50% off Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Dot (4th Generation) with clock + Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb. Get it for just ₹3,749

Flat 61% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Pop + Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb. Get it for just ₹2,749

Flat 57% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Pop + Amazon Smart Plug. Get it for just ₹2,948

Just Ask Alexa

Now that you know how to get started, it’s time to set things up and let the magic of voice control with Alexa make your daily life smarter and easier. Explore other Alexa-compatible smart devices like security cameras, air purifiers, air conditioners, and much more, to add additional layers of security and comfort to your household. Anyone in the family can easily navigate a smart home by asking Alexa in English, Hindi, or Hinglish. Just say, “Alexa, geyser चला दो”, “Alexa, turn off AC after 15 minutes”, or “Alexa, hall की lights dim कर दो”, and let Alexa do the rest!