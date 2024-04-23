Amit Singh launches State-of-the-Art Cyber Security Lab, training 300 experts daily

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 23: Amit Singh, the driving force behind Amigo Cyber Security, has unveiled a cutting-edge Cyber Security and Digital Forensics Lab. This state-of-the-art facility has the capacity to train 300 cyber security experts daily, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the field.

The lab, situated at the intersection of innovation and education, provides a practical learning environment. Equipped with the latest technologies, it offers hands-on exercises and simulations across various cyber domains.

Amit Singh’s extensive experience and industry insights have shaped the lab’s curriculum and infrastructure, emphasizing practical application. The lab focuses on areas like Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Digital Forensics, Cyber Investigations, and Data Recovery.

More than just a training facility, the lab encourages innovation and collaboration. It serves as a hub for research and development, fostering the incubation and refinement of ideas to combat emerging cyber threats.

With the ability to produce 300 trained professionals daily, the lab is set to make a significant impact on the cyber workforce. In an era where cyber threats are prevalent, initiatives like these are crucial in strengthening digital defenses.

Amit Singh’s Cyber Security and Digital Forensics Lab exemplifies excellence and innovation in the cyber industry. By equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills to protect our digital assets, it is contributing to a safer digital future.