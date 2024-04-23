Praveen Visaria Memorial Lecture to discuss “Kutch in Past Years: Development or Progress” in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 23: The Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust in Ahmedabad is hosting the ninth Praveen Visaria Memorial Lecture in memory of the esteemed economist and population specialist, Dr. Kutch. The lecture, titled “Kutch in Past Years: Development or Progress,” will feature Reverend Leeladhar Gada, a renowned Kutch poet, social activist, and author, who is widely respected for his contributions to philanthropic organizations like the Bhojai Sarvodaya Trust and Vicharata Community Support Forum. Known as the Gandhi and Adha (synonym for father) of Kutch, Mr. Gada will share his experiences during the event.

On Tuesday, the event will also include contributions from Chief Guest Dr. Amarjit Singh (Ex-IAS), who served as the Ex-Chairman of the Land, Jagir, Exchange, and Development Authority and the Ex-Commissioner of the Health Department, Government of Gujarat. Additionally, the ceremony will feature Dr. R. Parthasarathy, Professor at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and Former Director of the Gujarat Institute of Development Research, Ahmedabad, who will introduce the topic and make introductory remarks.

The ceremony will commence at 05:15 PM at Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust, Shree Kasturbhai Lalbhai Vishwavidya Sankool, Vishwakosh Marg, Near Ramesh Park, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad. The event is open to the public, and interested attendees may contact Param Pandyan at +91 94284 35256 for more details and registration.