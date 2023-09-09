ABZO Motors launches electric motorcycle ABZO VS01 in Gujarat

Equipped with a 72V 70Ah Lithium-ion battery, the e-bike operates in three modes: Eco, Normal and Sports, for optimal efficiency

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 9: Come October and Gujarat will see a new e-bike on its roads. Father-daughter team of Chirag and Kanchi Patel under the banner of ABZO Motors proudly launches its first electric motorcycle (e-bike) – ABZO VS01 in Gujarat on Saturday at Ahmedabad.

The e-bike is launched in one variant and will be priced between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 2.22 lakh approximately.

Elegant yet strong, ABZO VS01 will have a 72 V 70Ah Lithium-ion Battery which gives a mileage of 180 km at full charge. With a cutting edge, modern design, the e-bike will have front and rear LED lights, 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, with a 1,473 mm wheelbase, a 158mm ground clearance and 700mm seat height. The e-bike operates in three modes: Eco, Normal and Sports for different speeds of 45kmph, 65 kmph and 85kmph respectively for an optimal performance. ABZO VS 01 draws a peak power of 6.3 KW and offers a maximum torque of 190 Nm.

Kanchi Patel, co-founder, ABZO Motors while introducing the vehicle before the media said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our first e-bike – VS 01. Electric bikes are the future of the automobile industry and Gujarat is gradually emerging as a hub for manufacturing electric vehicles including both two-wheelers and four wheelers. Therefore, our home ground Gujarat was a natural choice as it provides us with a familiar environment, a wholesome ecosystem for automobile manufacturing and valuable insights for manufacturing, testing, and launching our products.”

Interestingly Kanchi reveals that “the name ABZO was coined by them after her two pet dogs named ABRIL and ENZO who symbolise strength and comfort. We have taken utmost care in designing of our vehicle which provides relaxed and comfortable driving for long route and family ride. It is the result of five years’ relentless R & D by our team”.

“Ahmedabad headquartered electric automobile manufacturer, ABZO Motors has taken utmost care of ensuring the best-in-class safety features in their latest offering. The company has CBS and Disc Brakes for both front and rear wheels, offers a front telescopic fork suspension and is equipped with a dual shock absorber rear suspension, for navigating through different kinds of terrain. The bike also supports Reverse Mode, Digital Cluster and Regenerative Braking features. ABZO has also introduced the latest technology which enables fast charging and normal charging modes. The battery will take 6 hours and 35 minutes (under normal mode) and 3 hours and 20 minutes (under fast charging mode) to attain a full charge” explains Chirag Patel, the founder of the company.

“ABZO E-Bikes will be launched in a phased manner across India through dealer network We aim at broadening our presence in Gujarat and diversifying our product line by adding more products including 2nd bike category – standard bike,” Ms Patel further went on to say.

The e-bike is certified by the Automobile Research Association of India (ARAI), which speaks of its highest level of quality benchmarks.

Incorporated in 2019, ABZO Motors extensively invested in research and development of its new product. Today, the company has a manufacturing plant along Kadi-Thol Road in Rangpurda on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, which is spread across 17,069 square meters, with assembly lines and testing facilities for dyno tests to measure force, torque, and power of the vehicle.

Abzo Motors’ manufacturing plant will commence with a production capacity of 9,000 units in the first year, with a planned expansion to 15,000 units in the second year, 24,000 units in the third year, 40,000 units in the fourth year, and a remarkable 60,000 units by the fifth year.

The company is expected to unfold next big announcement by March next year.

For more information, ABZO can be reached at: 9909912808