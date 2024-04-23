IIHMR University Launches Digital Health Course, Bridging Tech and Public Health

“IIHMR University maps digital advancement on public health offers knowledge upgrade under this certificate course.”- Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University

Ahmedabad, April 23: IIHMR University, Jaipur, a leading health management research university in India, has launched its first-ever certificate course on digital health on Saturday, for aspiring professionals interested in navigating the corridors of the digital healthcare ecosystem. The objective behind launching this course is to develop healthcare professionals with an understanding of digital health innovations so they can contribute in enhancing the performance of health systems keeping availability, affordability, and quality of healthcare services on top priority.

Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University, while delivering the inaugural address, emphasized that, “ Since its inception, IIHMR University is continuously working towards the objective of improving management practices in the healthcare sector. Considering the current cleft between public healthcare in the country and the digital healthcare ecosystem, IIHMR University understands the strong need to develop healthcare professionals with an understanding of digital health innovations to promote remote & advanced healthcare quality and accessibility. Hence, our expertise has decided to brew this course filled with flavors of cutting-edge technologies for our diverse alumni network and other public healthcare working professionals. I welcome all the participants and congratulate my team for their efforts and the resounding success of this launch. ”

Approved by the advisory board at the School of Digital Health, the 6-month-long immersive program is designed and conceptualized by the devoted faculty members at IIHMR University. The course is curated keeping in mind the geographical barriers hence, it will be conducted in online mode. However, participants wishing to attend discussions at the campus can contact the officials at the university. Through this grand launch, the School of Digital Health is focused on aggressively engaging in all verticals of the healthcare segment and contributing to the government’s agenda of making India’s healthcare digitally armed.

Introducing the details of the course, Dr Swapnil Gadhave, faculty and course coordinator, shared that this immersive certificate course will aid students in embarking on a comprehensive journey and equip them with core competencies in the integration of the digital landscape with the healthcare ecosystem.

The meticulously structured curriculum will be conducted through a judicious mix of training methods appropriately suitable for working professionals including lectures-cum-discussions, case discussion/analysis, project work, term papers, and assignments. The online delivery format is the perfect platform for students to engage in thought-provoking discussions with the faculty and peers, propelling the students toward a future of growth and excellence.