35 Individuals Embark on a Spiritual Journey at the Historic Jain ‘Diksha Ceremony’ in Adhyatma Nagari on the Riverfront of Ahmedabad

10 of 35 Participants in Diksha Ceremony Are Below 18 Years; Youngest Participant is 11, Oldest Is 56 Years Old

Popularly known as the ‘Mahanayaka of Diksha,’ Jain Sadhu Acharya Vijay Yogtilaksuri’s simple and inspiring teachings have greatly influenced many parents of the children and adults observing Diksha

In 1988, at the age of 23, Jain Sadhu Acharya Vijay Yogtilaksuri abandoned his pursuit of a C.A. degree. His impactful speeches and discourses have inspired 12 brothers and 233 sisters to choose the path of Diksha, embracing the lives of Sadhus and Sadhvis

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 20: In a historic event, more than 400 Jain monks and nuns, including 15 Acharya Bhagwants, Sadhu Bhagwants, and Sadhviji Bhagwants, along with 35 Mumukshus and their families, made a grand entry into the Adhyatma Nagari built on the riverfront. This event marks the first time in centuries-old history that such a procession has taken place in Ahmedabad city.

The Mumukshus, seated on 12 Gajrajs (elephants), began their procession from Char Road and reached the Sabarmati River Front via Pritam Nagar Akhara. Over 1,000 artisans and labourers worked tirelessly day and night to prepare the magnificent spiritual city on the riverfront.

“The world started to seem almost meaningless at the side of the money race and competition to prove oneself happy and peaceful. But, true peace is attained when you get detached from all these petty things and lead a hollow life,” said Bhavesh Bhandari, who hails from a very well-to-do business family and has himself had every comfort of life and much more. Bhavesh and his wife Jinal started taking more interest in gatherings and listening to the speeches of Sahebji and read several books of Jainism and of its great virtuous leaders and followers after their children Vishwa and Bhavya (now their names are different) converted into Diksha in the year 2021 at Surat.

“I did not want to get back into the fold of music and fame which were not giving me the kind of solace and happiness which I was getting and were to be with for the rest of my life. Sahebji’s (Acharya Vijay Yogtilaksuri) words inspired me. I felt what he used to say was never imposing but he had a strong and right message which attracted me to give up the so-called ‘every material’ possessions and fame. Now I will sing for my Sahebji and Sadhu brothers at the right place of my choice,” said Devesh Ratadiya, a 25-year-old music composer, lyricist and singer, with a distinct and pure voice who was into Bhakti singing and was about to appear for Visharad exam (of music) when he decided to finally say goodbye to the ‘chaotic worldly life of people who were running after goals after goals but were not getting the right kind of peace and happiness.’

“It is a new world, new friends, and new voluntary duties that I want to do. I like and love to be with the Sadhus,” said 13-year-old Het Mayur Shah, whose idol was M S Dhoni and he was a school student until a couple of years back when he started showing interest in religious discourses and chose to be with the new people who had turned to be Sadhus. Het is the only child of his parents who live in Surat where his father is working in a private bank and mother is a home maker.

Readers must be aware that the Jain Diksha ceremony is a ritual in which a person renounces the worldly life to become a Jain monk or nun. It is a significant event in the life of a Jain follower, marking their commitment to the Jain principles of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy, and non-attachment. During the Diksha ceremony, the individual receives a new name and wears simple white robes, symbolizing their renunciation of material possessions and worldly attachments.

Sanjay Vora was the co-ordinator of the programme which was a grand five days’ event in Ahmedabad.

