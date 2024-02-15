‘Kasoombo’ a Gujarati film is a riveting historical drama of 14th-century Gujarat’s Shetrunjay Hills

Writer & Director Vijaygiri Bava tried his best to reflect the pages of the novel ‘Amar Balidan’ to make the film ‘Kasoombo’

Star cast says they have given their best to emulate the old time rivalries and love

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 15: The historical Gujarati film “Kasumbo” narrates the heroic story of Dadu Barot and his comrades.

Actors like Ronak Kamdar, Dharmendra Gohil, Darshan Pandya, Monal Gajjar, Kalpana Gagdekar, Shraddha Dangar and Chetan Dhanani were present to share their experiences with the media in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

This Gujarati film with an ensemble cast of over 100 actors, weaves the story of Daduji Barote’s historic war against Allauddin Khilji to save Gujarat’s heritage and culture.

Writer & Director Vijaygiri Bava says “the film unfolds an extraordinary tale inspired by the novel ‘Amar Balidan’ chronicling the heroic journey of Dadu Barot and 51 brave souls from Adipur village. Against the backdrop of Allauddin Khilji’s menacing intent to pillage the sacred temples and cultural heritage of Shetrunjay, Dadu Barot stands resolute, leading a meager band against overwhelming opposition. ‘Kasoombo’ weaves a mesmerizing narrative showcasing the gripping clash between unyielding valor and insurmountable adversity”.

Veteran actors including Dhamendra Gohil, Ronak Kamdar, Shraddha Dangar, Monal Gajjar, Ragi Jani, Feroze Irani, Kalpana Gangadekar, Darshan Pandya will be seen together on the big screen. Screenwriter of the film is Ram Mori.

The released trailer has been well received by the audience and recently the title song of the film was also released at Somnath. On February 16, the story of this heroism will be presented to the audience as the cast visited the famous United Food Park in Ahmedabad.

The film was shot on a 16 bigha farm in Ahmedabad, on the stretch from Patan Street to Rajmahal Shetrunji River and Adipur village, mountain etc. were created.

From the title release of the film, the posters introducing the characters, the teaser of the film, Khodiyar’s garbo in Ek Sundera fun Bhaktibhava Bharyo, the trailer and the title song of the film are very impressive, which seems to be succeeding in attracting the cine enthusiasts as well as the general audience.

The film is releasing in theaters on February 16.

(Rafat Quadri canbe contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)