We wish to welcome 1,00,000 tourists from Ahmedabad in South Africa: Neliswa Nkani

Tourism from India to South Africa increases by 43% year-on-year in 2023

South African Tourism Witnesses Two-Fold Increase in Travellers from Ahmedabad

India solidifies its position as one amongst South African Tourism’s top-3 priority markets

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 15: Determined to build over the strong travel momentum witnessed in the previous year, South African Tourism wrapped up the third chapter of its 20th Annual India Road show at Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad. Kick started on 12th February in Jaipur along with a panel discussion on 11th February, the trade schedule entered the streets of Delhi on 13th February and will now move forward to, Bengaluru on 15th February and conclude in Mumbai on 16th February.

India is currently one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets, outpacing Asia and may countries around the world. The country is amongst the top-3 focus markets for South African Tourism and holds immense potential in the years to come. The 20thmulti-city schedule achieves a vital milestone for South African Tourism, marking more than two decades of its growing investments in India. Led by Neliswa Nkani – Hub Head – Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, South African Tourism the event welcomed more than 300 travel trade partners in Delhi and shared critical local market insights enabling them to capitalize on growing demand. In addition, the tourism board partnered with the hotel to offer authentic South African cuisine and a glimpse of its culture to the guests.

Strengthening the relationship between Rainbow Nation’s indigenous businesses and Indian buyers, the road show hosted 42 prominent trade exhibitors from South Africa. The congregation allowed Indian trade partners to evaluate their inventory and identify potential future collaborations. It is worth noting, amongst the local businesses were 14 SMMEs who along with their counterparts presented a portfolio comprising of 40% new products showcasing diversified and affordable offerings. Such events present businesses from both nations with a platform to engage and establish mutually beneficial partnerships.

“There’s so much to experience and feel in South Africa and no matter what you do it’s going to be a journey to remember”

“A journey we want you to make as easily and efficiently as possible, make it easier, we are ecstatic to announce a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines”

Commenting on the occasion Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head – Middle East, India and South East Asia, South African Tourism said “The 20th Annual India Road show marks more than two decades of South African Tourism’s commitment to the Indian market. 2023 emerged as another successful year for us and we witnessed 43% increase in travellers from India compared to its previous year. This achievement would not have been possible without relentless efforts from our Indian trade partners and the affection showered upon the Rainbow Nation by India travellers; we are truly grateful.”

Neliswa adds “Post resumption of travel activities we have seen India’s outbound tourism market bounce back much stronger compared to rest of the world. Given the immense potential that lies inthe Indian market, it continues to remain amongst our top three focus market for 2024 and holds a position of strategic importance. We hope to keep this momentum going and welcome “more & more” Indian travellers to the Rainbow Nation.”

Ahmedabad is currently one of the fastest growing prominent markets for South African Tourism in India and witnessed a two-fold increase in travellers from the city in 2023.Overall; South Africa registered a healthy growth of 43% in inbound travellers from India on a year-on-year basis. Both India and South Africa cherish strong bilateral relations owing to their shared history. It is worth noting that 56% travellers from Ahmedabad visiting the Rainbow Nation were motivated by its rich past, culture and heritage. The tourism board will continue with its efforts to improve accessibility and encourage dialogues aimed at establishing direct routes to boost tourism and trade between the two nations.

Promoting the destination through the eyes of Indian influencers and entice consumers to explore new provinces, South African Tourism is currently running its flagship “More & More” brand campaign across target cities. The tourism board is also set to host its renown Corporate Think Tank in the coming months to engage with Indian corporates and address their business and MICE travel needs.At present, several stop-over flights fly from India to South Africa, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and Air Seychelles.

About South African Tourism: South African Tourism is the tourism marketing arm of the South African government. Simply put, their job is to promote the country domestically and internationally, whether for leisure, business or events tourism.

As a government body, they are committed to meaningfully contributing to the South African government’s objectives of inclusive economic growth, sustainable job creation, and redistribution and transformation of the industry.