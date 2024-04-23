Renovated War Memorial at Bhuj military station Unveiled in the presence of war heroes

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 23: In a poignant ceremony organized by the Bald Eagle Brigade at Bhuj Military Station, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DG NCC, unveiled the recently renovated War Memorial, now known as the “Shraddhanjali Park,” on 23 April 2024. The event was graced by war veterans and local heroes who had valiantly served in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

The memorial, which has been revitalized with meticulous care, features two new plaques on either side of the Central dome, recounting the historic battles fought at Biar Bet, Point 84, and other key locations in the Rann of Kutch. A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was conducted to honor the bravery and sacrifice of the fallen heroes of the 1965 war.

The presence of War Veterans who had served in the 1965 Indo-Pak war in the Rann Sector was particularly significant. These veterans, from the 3 PARA (KUMAON) and 2 SIKHLI Battalions, made the journey from Ludhiana and Jaipur, demonstrating their unwavering commitment despite their advanced age and personal obligations. The event also welcomed fourteen Veeranganas of Bhuj, who played a crucial role in rebuilding the Bhuj Air Strip during the 1971 war, contributing significantly to India’s victory.

The Chief Guest felicitated the War Veterans and the Veeranganas, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in the face of adversity. The memorial event also saw the participation of selected cadets of the National Cadet Corps, who were visibly inspired by the presence of these brave hearts of the Nation.