SEBI eases norms for mandatory bond issuances, announces incentives

Mumbai, Oct 20: Large corporates which have raised more than the mandated share — 25 per cent — of their qualified borrowings by issuing bonds will be incentivised through reductions in the annual listing fee of its debt securities and in the company’s contribution to the Core Settlement Fund (CSF), according to a circular issued by SEBI on Thursday.

LCs (Large corporates) that have a shortfall will be disincentivised by being asked to pay an additional contribution to the CSF, added the circular.

The market regulator has been trying to deepen the corporate bond market, and this circular is in line with that effort, to ease the framework for fundraising by issuing debt securities by LCs.

On SEBI notifying revised framework for fund raising by issuance of debt securities, Makarand M. Joshi, Founder MMJC & Associates, a corporate compliance firm, said: “The frame-work released on Thursday has increased the applicability threshold for raising incremental borrowing from debt market to Rs 1,000 crore from the previous limit of Rs 100 crore as stipulated in the previous circular.

The move by the regulator, will not only deepen the bond market in Asia’s third largest economy, but elimination of penalty provision for non-compliance along with incentives or concession in listing fee of debt would aid in ease of doing business. Further SEBI has stated that one time relaxation from penal provision will be given to listed entities who endeavoured but couldn’t raise incremental borrowing through the debt market till now.”