K’taka: Doc terminated from service for pre-wedding photo-shoot in OT

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday terminated a doctor from service, who got his pre-wedding photo-shoot done inside an operation theatre at the government hospital in Chitradurga district.

Rao said, “Government hospitals are meant for serving the public, not for personal engagements. I will not tolerate such indiscipline.”

“All doctors, staff and contract employees will have to discharge their duties as per the guidelines. I have already directed the concerned doctors and authorities not to misuse the premises of government hospitals,” Rao added.

Abhishek, a doctor attached to the Bharamasagara Government Hospital, had recently got his pre-wedding photo shoot done inside the operation theatre of the hospital.

The photos went viral on social media, drawing flak from the public.

One photo shows Abhishek performing surgery on a patient, while his fiance is standing in front of him and helping him out.

He had taken charge as a health officer at the hospital one month ago.