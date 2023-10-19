Thursday, October 19, 2023
SC issues notices to Delhi Police on pleas of NewsClick editor, HR head in UAPA case

New Delhi, Oct 19: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to Delhi Police on the petitions filed by NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty, challenging their police custody in the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice P.K. Mishra heard the pleas and issued notices returnable in three weeks. 

The case will be listed for further hearing on October 30.

It is alleged that the news portal received money for running pro-China propaganda.

Last week, the Delhi High Court dismissed pleas by Purkayastha and Chakraborty and upheld the police remand. Both of them have been in Judicial custody since October 10.

On October 3, the Delhi Police arrested the duo after multiple raids, including at NewsClick office, and residences of editors and reporters of the news portal.

Purkayastha reached the apex court on Monday after his petitions were dismissed by the high court. Appearing for the accused, senior advocate Kapil Sibal in a special leave petition submitted before a bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had requested an urgent listing, saying that the editor was 70-year-old.

