Thursday, May 9, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
BusinessFeaturedGeneral

Larsen & Toubro Announces Key Leadership Changes

BILKUL ONLINE

Larsen & Toubro Announces Key Leadership Changes: Subramanian Sarma and R Shankar Raman Elevated to Prominent Roles

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 9: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced significant elevations in its leadership team. Subramanian Sarma, previously the Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (EVP) of Energy, has been promoted to the position of Whole-time Director & President, Energy, effective immediately. In his new role,  Sarma will continue to oversee the Hydrocarbon, Power, and Green Manufacturing & Development businesses.

Sarma, a Chemical Engineering graduate with a master’s degree from IIT Mumbai, brings over 40 years of experience to his new role, with 30 years spent in the Middle East. Prior to joining L&T, he served as the Managing Director of a large Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company. Since joining the L&T Board in August 2015,  Sarma has led the Hydrocarbon Business to new heights, establishing it as a leading global EPC Contractor in the Oil & Gas sector.

In another key announcement, R Shankar Raman, who previously held the position of Senior EVP, Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been elevated to the role of President, Whole-time Director & CFO, also with immediate effect.  Shankar Raman joined the L&T Group in November 1994 to establish L&T Finance Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. His appointment to the Board in October 2011 marked his transition to the role of CFO, where he has been instrumental in shaping L&T’s financial strategy and driving growth initiatives.

With a strong background in finance and accounting, Shankar Raman is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. His expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital management, and risk assessment has been instrumental in driving L&T’s financial sustainability and growth. He is widely respected in the industry for his professionalism, integrity, and strategic vision.

These leadership changes reflect L&T’s commitment to nurturing talent from within and leveraging the experience and expertise of its leadership team to drive the company’s continued growth and success.

Post Views: 83

You May Also Like

Gujarati Film ‘Gandhi & Co’ bags Best Children’s Film’ Award at the 69th National Film Awards 

BILKUL ONLINE

Major train accident in Odisha’s Balasore as express trains collide and derail, 50 fatalities reported

BILKUL ONLINE

Coal, petroleum products’ production fuel Oct core industry growth

BILKUL ONLINE