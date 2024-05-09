Larsen & Toubro Announces Key Leadership Changes: Subramanian Sarma and R Shankar Raman Elevated to Prominent Roles

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 9: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced significant elevations in its leadership team. Subramanian Sarma, previously the Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (EVP) of Energy, has been promoted to the position of Whole-time Director & President, Energy, effective immediately. In his new role, Sarma will continue to oversee the Hydrocarbon, Power, and Green Manufacturing & Development businesses.

Sarma, a Chemical Engineering graduate with a master’s degree from IIT Mumbai, brings over 40 years of experience to his new role, with 30 years spent in the Middle East. Prior to joining L&T, he served as the Managing Director of a large Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company. Since joining the L&T Board in August 2015, Sarma has led the Hydrocarbon Business to new heights, establishing it as a leading global EPC Contractor in the Oil & Gas sector.

In another key announcement, R Shankar Raman, who previously held the position of Senior EVP, Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been elevated to the role of President, Whole-time Director & CFO, also with immediate effect. Shankar Raman joined the L&T Group in November 1994 to establish L&T Finance Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. His appointment to the Board in October 2011 marked his transition to the role of CFO, where he has been instrumental in shaping L&T’s financial strategy and driving growth initiatives.

With a strong background in finance and accounting, Shankar Raman is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. His expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital management, and risk assessment has been instrumental in driving L&T’s financial sustainability and growth. He is widely respected in the industry for his professionalism, integrity, and strategic vision.

These leadership changes reflect L&T’s commitment to nurturing talent from within and leveraging the experience and expertise of its leadership team to drive the company’s continued growth and success.