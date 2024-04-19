Rajoo Engineers Limited reports Q4 FY24 Results

BILKULONLINE

Rajkot, April 19: Rajoo Engineers Limited (BSE: 522257), amongst leading plastic extrusion machine manufacturers in India, with nearly 38 years of “excellence in extrusion” in the industry, announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. These financials are as per the IND AS accounting guidelines

Performance Highlights – For the Fourth quarter ended 31st March 2024

Revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs. 52.68 crore in Q4 FY24, as against Rs 71.43 crore in Q4 FY23, a YoY decrease of 26.26%. This was mainly due to delay in balance payment and lifting of machines by customers, since lead time of the order execution ranges from 4−9 months and can exceed 9 months in some orders.

For the year ended 31st March 2024

159.79 crore in FY23, a YoY increase of 23.51%, on account of intensive efforts by a larger sales team and entry into new territories, coupled with revived demand for sheet extrusion lines and thermoformers

EBITDA (excluding Other Income) was at Rs. 26.68 crore in FY24 as against Rs. 14.02 crore in FY23, increase of 90.35% YoY on account of increased in sales, higher capacity utilization and improved operational efficiencies

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Khushboo Chandrakant Doshi, Managing Director, Rajoo Engineers Ltd said “We have closed the last quarter of FY24 on a strong note in terms of our operational efficiencies. During the fourth quarter, we registered a revenue of Rs. 52.68 crore. EBITDA and PAT grew 38.45% and 31.35% YoY to Rs. 8.96 crore and Rs. 7.08 crore, respectively. While delays in product lifting & dispatches hampered the quarter’s revenue, our intensive efforts bolstered by a larger sales team, to explore new territories helped increase revenue during the year. A revival in demand for sheet extrusion lines and thermoformers also helped boost growth. Improvements in capacity utilization & other operational efficiencies also helped improve margins.

This resurgence coincides with encouraging global capital expenditure trends within the industry. Over the past 18 months, the company has experienced a substantial uptick in both inquiries and orders, attributing to a surge in revenue during FY24. This positive momentum underscores the effectiveness of the company’s strategic initiatives and highlights its ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

On another note, during the quarter, the Company bought back 26,176 equity shares at a price of Rs. 210/− each in pursuance of shareholders’ special resolution dated January 17, 2024.

As we move forward, we strive to continue our growth momentum through robust product offerings and a strong market position. With a positive outlook for both domestic and export markets, we are confident in securing substantial orders from high−growth regions, aligning with our expectations.

Rajoo Engineers remains steadfast in sustaining its growth trajectory and reinforcing its market presence. We are assured that our unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction will persist as the cornerstone of our achievements. I would like to thank each member of the Rajoo family, as well as our Clients, Creditors, Banks, Financial Institutions, and all other Stakeholders. Their faith in us and support extended makes it easier for us to strive and excel.”