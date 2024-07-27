Ambuja Cements revolutionises rural education by revamping 4 schools in Nagpur District

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 27: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to empowering students with high quality education. Through CSR efforts, it has successfully revamped four schools of Kalameshwar & Nagpur Gramin block of Nagpur district. Transforming Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools by integrating various subjects with visual arts, it fosters a holistic development environment for students, which has inspired six more schools in the region to request for the initiative at their campuses.

The project by the CSR arm of Ambuja Cements recognises the transformative power of art in education. Starting with the Tondakhairi ZP school of Kalameshwar block it has integrated art into the curriculum, making learning more engaging and comprehensive for students. In classrooms, Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) murals bring subjects including mathematics, science, and geography to life, while environment-themed exhibitions and soil painting activities deepen students’ understanding of these subjects.

The project also establishes school arts councils, giving students a platform to explore their artistic interests. Workshops led by successful alumni from the community further inspire students to pursue their passions. This initiative doesn’t just stop at the classroom door either. It expands into the community by transforming blank walls into vibrant artworks, fostering a sense of pride and ownership among students and residents alike.

This initiative has opened new pathways for students, encouraging them to discover and nurture their artistic talents, and motivating them to consider further education and careers in the arts. The project’s success has attracted steady funding from local businesses and former students, enabling it to expand into digital arts, sculpture, and other visual mediums.

Inspired by the success at Tondakhairi ZP school, other village schools have followed suit, contributing to the initiative and adopting similar techniques. Currently, four schools have implemented the initiative, benefiting 212 students, with six more schools already eager to join.

Ambuja Cements remains steadfast in enabling high quality education for all by nurturing a culture of creativity, cooperation, and pride. This success story demonstrates how such initiatives can uplift entire communities and cater to the evolving educational needs of future generations.