Nykaa Announces the Winners of the Highly Anticipated ‘Best in Beauty Awards’

Ahmedabad, July 5: In a dazzling celebration of beauty and self-expression, Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and lifestyle destination, is thrilled to announce the winners of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards. Over two months, nearly one lakh votes were cast by Nykaa’s customers spotlighting their favorite brands— these awards are dedicated to consumer choice and their love for all things beauty!

The one-of-its-kind digital Beauty Awards recognise the crème de la crème of beauty that have set benchmarks in innovation and quality across 42 categories within hair care, skincare, makeup, fragrances, bath & body and more. The Nykaa Best In Beauty Awards is not just about honoring the best products, but a celebration of the lifestyle that embraces beauty in all its forms.

Besides a massive number of consumer votes that poured in, an expert panel of jury comprising Jahnvi Kapoor, Namrata Soni, Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Yianni Tsapatori, Naina Bhan, Nandini Bhalla, Malvika Sitlani, Vaishnav Praveen and Anchit Nayar rigorously evaluated the entries.

The Awards represent Nykaa’s commitment to democratizing access to the finest beauty and personal care products for its customer base of over 25 million. Offering the widest assortment of 3,000+ beauty brands, Nykaa remains the ultimate go-to destination, delivering an unmatched blend of authenticity, quality, and convenience that is strongly fortified with education, content and personalisation.

Commenting on the awards, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty said, “As we announce the winners of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, we celebrate not only the excellence of these outstanding products but also the trust and loyalty they inspire in consumers. Nykaa has always been at the center of shifting consumer trends. We have seen cult-favorites and timeless products quickly becoming beauty staples and at the same time, seen emerging brands creating products that go viral. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our brand partners who are leading the way in innovation to meet the evolving consumer needs..Congratulations to all winners and for their well-deserved recognition.”

Explore the full list of winning products and celebrate your favorites and discover some new ones! All award-winning products are available for purchase on Nykaa.com, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best in beauty as recognized by the most discerning judges—beauty aficionados themselves!