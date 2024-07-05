ACC’s Thondebhavi Plant Wins International Safety Award for Exemplary Workplace Safety Focus

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 5: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, won the prestigious International Safety Award (ISA) by the British Safety Council for its Thondebhavi Plant. The award, presented in the Merit winner category, recognises the organisation’s outstanding commitment to creating a safe and healthy workplace throughout 2023.

The International Safety Awards, now in their 64th year, celebrate organisations worldwide that have demonstrated a strong effort in preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health. This recognition also honours organizations that have shown dedication to well-being and mental health at work. The winners were drawn from 49 countries worldwide, highlighting the global significance of the award.

Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “We are honoured to receive the International Safety Award from the British Safety Council. This award is a result of our relentless focus on creating a safe and healthy work environment for our employees. At ACC, we believe that the well-being of our workforce is paramount, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety in all our operations.”

This award reinforces ACC’s dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees, setting new benchmarks in the industry. The recognition from the British Safety Council highlights the company’s efforts to create a safe and supportive workplace, fostering a culture of safety and health.