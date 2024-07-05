Ahmedabad Doctor Becomes India’s Oldest Surgeon to Master Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Dr Raman Patel pursued robotic-assisted surgery training and got certified in robotic-assisted surgery in his early 70s

Raman Patel is the oldest surgeon in India to perform robotic-assisted surgery by using da Vinci technology

Ahmedabad, July 5: Dr. Raman Patel, a distinguished Gynaecologist and IVF & Infertility Specialist with over 47 years of experience in the industry becomes the oldest to master robotic surgery technology in India. Dr. Raman Patel who has been practicing open and laparoscopic surgery for decades, got certified in the technology in his early 70s to elevate patient care, improve patient outcomes, and extend his surgical lifespan.

“87 percent of laparoscopic and open surgeons suffer from physical strain, numbness, eye strain, and musculoskeletal discomfort over the long term”, stated Dr. Raman Patel. “There is a stark difference in the ergonomic conditions between robotic-assisted surgery and other modalities. Like other surgeons, I have often experienced physical discomfort after prolonged hours of performing conventional surgical procedures. However, with advanced robotic-assisted surgery technologies like Da Vinci, I have never encountered fatigue or body pain even during complex procedures,” he added.

After graduating in the 1980s, Dr. Raman Patel began his career by performing open gynaecological surgeries. As an IVF specialist, he has performed thousands of IVF procedures. At the age of 59, he started performing surgeries using minimally invasive surgical techniques such as laparoscopy. Years later, driven by his dedication to advance patient care and to surpass the limitations imposed by his age and traditional methods, Dr. Raman Patel pursued training and got certified in robotic-assisted surgery by Intuitive (the makers of da Vinci surgical robot) in his early 70s. As of now, he has successfully performed 115 robotic-assisted surgeries over the last two years. The technology’s rapid learning curve allows surgeons of any age group to quickly learn and gain proficiency in practicing robotic-assisted surgery.

“Long hours of surgery can take a toll on surgeons, impacting their overall health, especially during complex and lengthy procedures. The ergonomic challenges faced by surgeons can also lead to multiple conditions that may shorten the surgical lifespan of a surgeon. On top of that, several studies indicate that surgeons over 65 years of age may not practice as effectively as younger surgeons due to the tremors they experience. While in robotic assisted surgery, the surgeon is seated at a console remote from the patient, which offers a more comfortable posture compared to other traditional methods. With the three-dimensional vision, enhanced precision, and highly efficient instrumentation that provide stability and control, doctors of any age can master the technology to improve the ease of doing surgical procedures and enhance patient outcomes,” Dr. Patel added.

Dedicated to saving the lives of millions, doctors stand at the frontline of the healthcare ecosystem working tirelessly around the clock. Improved ergonomics and reduced physical strain provided by technologies such as robotic technology can significantly help surgeons take care of their health better and extend their career lifespan.