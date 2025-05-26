Moneyboxx Finance Targets Rs 50 Crore in Loan Disbursements in Gujarat by Q2 FY26

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 26: Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, a BSE-listed NBFC focused on transforming credit access for micro and small enterprises in underserved India, aims to cross Rs 50 crore in cumulative loan disbursements in Gujarat by Q2 FY26. Since starting operations in Q3 FY25, the company has disbursed over Rs 45.01 crore across its 8 branches in the state, located in Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Modasa, Godhra, Himmatnagar, Dehgam, Palanpur, and Mehsana.

Moneyboxx has witnessed strong demand in rural and semi-urban pockets of Gujarat, with over 97% of the disbursements supporting income-generating activities in the livestock segment. This focused approach has enabled the company to fuel sustainable livelihoods and strengthen financial inclusion in economically underserved communities.

Commenting on the milestone, Mayur Modi, Co-founder, Moneyboxx Finance , said, “Gujarat’s entrepreneurial spirit and strong rural ecosystem continue to inspire our journey. The growing demand for our credit solutions reflects the trust our customers place in us. As we scale further, our focus remains on delivering meaningful financial support that empowers small businesses and drives lasting change in underserved communities. We are committed to deepening our presence and expanding our impact across the state.”

Moneyboxx currently operates 163 branches across 12 states, leveraging a robust physical lending model that combines strong on-ground presence with digital efficiencies. The company reported a 56% year-on-year growth in AUM in Q3 FY25, underscoring its consistent performance and mission to empower underserved entrepreneurs across India.

With a growing presence and strong customer response in Gujarat, Moneyboxx is well-positioned to deepen its footprint and further scale its impact on grassroots entrepreneurship in the region. The company remains focused on providing credit that truly supports the growth of underserved small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Moneyboxx Finance Limited is a BSE-listed, non-deposit taking, Base-Layer NBFC engaged in the business of providing small business loans to small and micro enterprises with a focus on rural and semi-urban India. Moneyboxx had a network of 163 branches spread across 12 states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu). It caters to the underserved small and micro entrepreneurs in essential segments (livestock, kirana, retail traders, micro and small manufacturers) by extending secured and unsecured business loans from INR 1 to 10 Lakh.