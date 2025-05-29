Shivtek Spechemi to Launch New Unit in Hazira

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, Ahmedabad, May 29: Leading speciality chemicals manufacturer, Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd, a flagship company of the Shiva Group of Industries, today announced the finalization of a new manufacturing facility near Hazira, spread across 1M+ square feet. The new facility, to be operational from 2027, will add to the production capacity of 2,50,000 MTPA by 2027-28 and offers cost-effective logistics and seamless connectivity to both domestic and international markets.

The location offers easy access to major ports including Hazira, Dahej, Kandla, and Mundra, ensuring seamless connectivity for both imports and exports. Its proximity to the dedicated freight corridor further enhances the efficient and cost-effective movement of raw materials and finished goods. Additionally, being just 70 kilometers from the Dahej plant significantly reduces logistics costs, making it a strategic advantage for streamlined supply chain operations.

The expansion is further supported by a 5000 KL storage facility and a dedicated warehousing space of 1,50,000 square feet for export orders and products from the Dahej plant.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Amitt Nenwani, Managing Director, Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd, said, “Investment in Hazira aligns with the company’s long-term vision of sustainable innovation in the specialty chemicals sector. The upcoming plant represents a significant strategic expansion for Shivtek, driven by clear logistical, industrial, and market-oriented considerations. By expanding our manufacturing capacities, we are not only investing in our future, but also reinforce our commitment to environmental responsibility, technological advancement, and market leadership.”

The new Hazira plant will pioneer the production of oil additives, Proteogenic to Aprotic solvents, and specialty petrochemicals.

“This investment is a testament to our robust financial planning and disciplined approach to leverage market opportunities. By strategically aligning our expansion with the many business opportunities in Gujarat, we are well-positioned to unlock significant growth and deliver value to all stakeholders. These new plants will not only enhance our production capabilities but also strengthen our resilience and agility in a dynamic global marketplace”, shared Mrs. Kashiish A Nenwani, Director, Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd

Notably, Shivtek has registered with Vibrant Gujarat 2027 Summit, the state’s flagship investment summit. The company looks forward to showcasing its completed project on the occasion, highlighting its commitment to industrial growth, innovation, and regional development.