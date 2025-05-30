Ekta Jain Set to Dazzle at Ahmedabad Fashion Week, Blending Glamour with Grace

Glamour Meets Grace: Ekta Jain Walks for Rang Chakra

Ekta Jain to set the Ramp on Fire in Ahmedabad tomorrow !

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 30: After stealing the spotlight at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, actress, model, and influencer Ekta Jain is now set to sizzle the ramp in Ahmedabad. The multi-faceted performer will walk for renowned fashion curator Archana Jain, showcasing the creations of Rang Chakra at the Hyatt Regency on May 31, as part of the much-anticipated Ahmedabad Fashion Week 2025.

From prime-time television and Bollywood blockbusters to hosting award shows and becoming a social media favorite, Ekta Jain’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular. Her runway appearances have added yet another feather to her versatile cap, with Ahmedabad Fashion Week marking a significant milestone in her fashion trajectory.

From Shaka Laka Boom Boom to Fashion’s Boom Boom

Ekta became a household name through popular TV shows like Shagun, Family No. 1, Naina, and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. On the silver screen, she’s shared credits with industry heavyweights in films like Taal, Nayak, Anjaane, and more recently, thrillers such as Khalli Balli and Zindagi Shatranj Hai.

Beyond the screen, she has charmed theatre-goers with performances in Hindi, Gujarati, English, and even Sanskrit plays—testament to her deep cultural roots and commitment to the performing arts.

More Than Just a Pretty Face

An anchor, a fashionista, and a proud cultural ambassador, Ekta is known for her authenticity—whether it’s hosting prestigious events like HIFAA or commemorating Gujarat and Maharashtra Days in traditional ensembles. Her influence goes beyond the limelight—she uses her birthday to give back, partnering with NGOs like Prem Sadan and Access Life to support underprivileged children.

She recently made headlines for portraying the nine forms of Goddess Durga in a Navratri photo tribute, reinforcing her position as a style icon who respects and reveres tradition.

Style Meets Substance

As Ekta prepares to walk the ramp in Ahmedabad, anticipation is high. Her presence is expected to be a powerful blend of tradition and trend—making a statement not just in couture, but in cultural consciousness.

In a city where heritage and modernity co-exist beautifully, Ekta Jain’s appearance is not just a fashion moment—it’s a celebration of Indian womanhood in all its strength, elegance, and evolution.

Fashion lovers and fans—brace yourselves for a walk to remember !

