Samast Mahajan Unveils Ahmedabad’s First Animal Ambulance and Sustainable Shelter for 600 Rescues

Samast Mahajan Inaugurates Self-Sufficient Animal Shelter and Launches First-Ever Animal Ambulance in Ahmedabad

First-of-its-Kind Animal Ambulance Launched in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 31: A significant milestone in animal welfare was achieved today with the inauguration of a self-sufficient, state-of-the-art shelter for 600 animals at Shri Viramgam Khodadhor Panjrapol Sanstha in Oganvid. Built with a generous donation of ₹1 crore, the facility is designed to support sustainable animal care within a 1200-acre area dedicated to the protection and rehabilitation of feral animals.

Gracing the event were prominent dignitaries including Guruji Arjunbhai Desai of Shri Sadhim Mandir, Cabinet Minister Kunwarji Bavaliya, Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel, Samast Mahajan Managing Trustee and Member of the Animal Welfare Board of India Dr. Girish Shah, former MP Somabhai Patel, Taluka Panchayat President Janakbhai Patel, Mital Khetani, and trustees of the Panjrapol Sanstha.

Adding to the day’s significance, Ahmedabad welcomed its first-ever animal ambulance, equipped with advanced medical facilities. The service, launched by Samast Mahajan in collaboration with Dinesh Modi Charitable Trust, L.J. Samast Mahajan, and Arogya Kendra, aims to offer emergency care for animals and birds. The 15th of its kind in India, the ambulance features an on-the-spot operating theater, anesthesia equipment, oxygen concentrators, medicine storage freezers, a geyser, and fire safety provisions.

The service is accessible citywide via helpline number 91529 90399.

Dr. Girish Shah highlighted the shelter’s eco-friendly and self-reliant model, noting rainwater harvesting systems, deepened ponds, and the cultivation of natural grass and over 5000 indigenous trees. Currently home to 2300 animals, the institution is a model of sustainable animal welfare.

He further stated that Samast Mahajan, active for over 21 years, continues to lead initiatives across animal welfare, environmental conservation, rural upliftment, and disaster response. Its projects span education, health, clean water access, rescue operations, Gau Seva, Jivdaya, and Bhoj Rath services across India and abroad.

The launch marks a significant step towards humane and sustainable animal care, reinforcing Ahmedabad’s role in compassionate innovation.

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

— Mahatma Gandhi

( Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

Kindly Like the links below and Subscribe BILKULONLINE channel. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/kpORWyHXBR4

https://youtube.com/shorts/PbstEQjN-C4?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/vQKdok1LBlg?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/fM2ZGQAKFaI?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/_43U_lDDBjY?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/C-YjTol11UI?feature=share