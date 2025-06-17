Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. to Launch ₹499.59 Crore IPO on June 18

Integrated Infra Services Firm Aims for Growth, Innovation, and Debt Reduction

Ahmedabad, June 17: Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. (ASL), a next-generation infrastructure solutions provider, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, with a price band of ₹210–₹222 per share. The three-day issue will close on Friday, June 20, with the anchor book opening on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Founded with a vision to transform urban and industrial infrastructure, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. operates in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) across segments like urban infrastructure, transport, utilities, smart cities, and industrial facilities. Through its subsidiary Buildmex-Infra Pvt. Ltd., the company extends its execution capabilities, focusing on timely delivery and quality-driven project management.

Arisinfra integrates technology, design, and project analytics to offer a full suite of services — from conceptualization and planning to on-ground implementation and post-execution support.

“We are not just builders of infrastructure — we are enablers of progress. With a combination of engineering excellence and innovative delivery models, ASL is committed to building a better-connected and sustainable India,” said Ronak Kishor Morbia, Chairman & Managing Director of Arisinfra Solutions Ltd.

IPO Snapshot

Issue Size: ₹499.59 crore (100% fresh issue)

Price Band: ₹210–₹222 per equity share

Lot Size: 67 shares and in multiples thereof

Listing: NSE (designated stock exchange)

Face Value: ₹2 per share

RHP Link: SEBI Filing

Use of IPO Proceeds

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for:

₹204.60 crore: Repayment/prepayment of borrowings

₹177 crore: Working capital needs

₹48 crore: Investment into subsidiary Buildmex-Infra Pvt. Ltd

Up to ₹60 crore: For future inorganic acquisitions

Balance: For general corporate purposes

“This public issue is a strategic move to deleverage our balance sheet and unlock operational capacity. Our expansion plan is backed by a healthy project pipeline and industry tailwinds,” said Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO of Arisinfra Solutions Ltd.

Issue Structure & Allotment

The IPO will be conducted through the book building process:

QIBs: Not less than 75%

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Up to 15%

Retail Investors: Up to 10%

Anchor investor allocation may constitute up to 60% of the QIB portion.

Applications (except for anchor investors) must be made through ASBA with UPI as a payment method for retail investors.

Leadership and Strategy

Arisinfra is led by a dynamic leadership team:

Board of Directors

Ronak Kishor Morbia – CMD

Bhavik Jayesh Khara – Whole-Time Director

Manish Kumar Singh – Nominee Director (Siddhant Partners)

Ravi Venkatraman & Ramakant Sharma – Independent Directors

Key Management

Srinivasan Gopalan – CEO

Amit Gala – CFO

Rohan Morbia, Rishit Parekh, Suvesh Sinha – Core operations and growth strategy heads

With a focus on scalability, execution precision, and sustainable design, Arisinfra aims to strengthen its presence in tier-1 and tier-2 infrastructure markets in India, including transport corridors, municipal projects, and industrial zones.

Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs):

JM Financial Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.

Disclaimer: For complete IPO details, risk factors, and investment guidance, refer to the Red Herring Prospectus filed with SEBI and available at www.sebi.gov.in.

