Gopal Snacks’ unique Kariyavar bonus scheme empowers female employees

Company Gives ₹5.35 Cr in Bridal Bonuses to 423 Staff Over 8 Years

BILKULONLINE

Rajkot, June 17: In a remarkable example of women-centric workplace policy, Gopal Snacks, one of India’s leading companies in the organised traditional snack sector, has been offering a special Kanya Vivah bonus, a financial gift to its unmarried female employees at the time of their marriage. Introduced in 2016, the initiative has disbursed over Rs. 5.35 crore to date, offering significant support to women as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

The Kanya Vivah bonus is granted to unmarried female employees who have completed at least one year of service and resign within 90 days of their marriage, specifically to support their marriage. Over the past eight years, 423 daughters have benefited from the scheme, which provides individual bonuses to as much as Rs. 11.20 lakh, depending on the duration of their service and their role within the organisation.

The initiative not only reflects Gopal Snacks’ commitment to women’s empowerment but also highlights the emotional and cultural significance of supporting women during their marriage.

Raj Hadvani, CEO of Gopal Snacks, said, “The Kanya Vivah bonus is our way of showing gratitude to our female employees for their dedication and service. Marriage is an important milestone, and we believe it is our duty to support them emotionally and financially as they begin a new journey.”

From Rs. 24.34 lakh disbursed to 30 employees in 2016-17 to Rs. 1.08 crore awarded to 87 employees in 2020-21, the bridal bonus has become one of the company’s most respected and valued employee benefits. In 2023-24, 39 women received Rs. 66.02 lakh, with the highest individual bonus being Rs. 6.56 lakh.

Structured under Gopal Snacks’ Kanya Vivah Yojana policy, the initiative follows a rigorous eligibility process. Eligible employees typically inform HR about their upcoming marriage and submit a formal resignation in advance. The bonus is disbursed at the end of their employment with the company. To make it even more special the cheques are handed over to daughter’s family members by senior management.

The thoughtful initiative aligns with Gopal Snacks’ objective of building an inclusive and supportive workplace culture where women are truly valued.