Tanishq Unveils ‘Radiance in Rhythm’ Featuring 100% Natural Diamonds

New Tanishq Collection Celebrates Bold Designs and Fine Craftsmanship

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 17: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the House of Tata, presents its latest natural diamond collection Radiance in Rhythm. Crafted with expertise, soul, and storytelling, this collection draws inspiration from the modern muse: the woman who is distinct, discerning, and effortlessly ahead of the curve. Radiance in Rhythm is more than jewellery; it is an expression of her—shaped by artistry and told in sparkle.

Designed for the woman who leads with conviction and creative force, Radiance in Rhythm is an ode to bold self-expression. She doesn’t just walk in—she arrives, turning every moment into an entrance. With an innate sparkle, impeccable taste, and a flair for the extraordinary, she captivates effortlessly. Her individuality shapes this collection. Tanishq diamonds honour her spirit through intricate design and masterful craftsmanship—jewellery that speaks her language: powerful, personal, unforgettable.

Building on this spirit of self-expression, the Radiance in Rhythm collection distinguishes itself through exceptional diamonds and design excellence. Each piece is a masterclass in craftsmanship, from the superior quality of natural diamonds to the thoughtful design language and unique setting styles. The collection features a rich array of precious and semi-precious gemstones, including emeralds, citrine, aquamarine, tsavorite, malachite, tanzanite, and amethyst, arranged in design distinguished and innovative patterns. Prominent settings such as pavé, prong, channel, snow-pave, bar, and plate prong settings enhance the brilliance of every stone. Beautiful modulations, including the use of fancy-cut diamonds in select designs, add a distinctive sparkle. Artisanal techniques like bunching, beading, and custom-cut stones elevate the collection further. In a bold step forward in design innovation, Tanishq introduces its first-ever signature gemstone engravings — The Tanishq Cut and The Origin Cut — as a part of the Radiance in Rhythm Collection. These iconic cuts mark a thoughtful evolution in Tanishq’s design journey and refined approach to gemstone artistry.

With every curve of gold and sparkle of natural diamond, Radiance in Rhythm celebrates the woman’s inherent sparkle by offering her the finest diamond designs she truly deserves. Going beyond statement necklaces, the Radiance in Rhythm collection presents a thoughtfully curated ensemble of contemporary pieces — from chandelier earrings and finger rings to pendant sets and bangles — providing versatility for every occasion and style. At the heart of the collection lie Tanishq’s natural diamonds, among the rarest in the world. Only 5% of natural diamonds meet the exceptional standards required for this selection. Each diamond is handpicked for its brilliance, purity, and perfection, meticulously chosen to ensure flawless symmetry and precise cuts. These diamonds deliver unmatched sparkle, making every piece a true celebration of excellence and craftsmanship.

Speaking on the launch, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer said, “With Radiance in Rhythm, we wanted to redefine the boundaries of diamond design—creating a deeply personal collection, unapologetically modern, and exquisitely crafted. Each piece is a reflection of a woman’s inherent sparkle, strength, and individuality. Rare natural diamonds are hand-selected, and every setting is designed with precision, merging bold form with expressive detail. From striking silhouettes to unexpected gemstone pairings, every element is intentional. This is not just jewellery—it is a celebration of self, shaped by craftsmanship and created to honour confidence in its most radiant form.”