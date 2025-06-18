Inspira City Surpasses 2 Million Sq. Ft. in Leases, Inks Major Deals with Godwitt Construction and NHK Springs

One of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing industrial parks continues to attract top-tier enterprises amid rising demand for logistics and manufacturing hubs in Tier-2 regions

Mumbai, 18 June: Inspira City, the 232-acre integrated industrial and warehousing park developed by Inspira Realty in Shendra MIDC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, continues to gain traction as one of Maharashtra’s most active industrial corridors. The project has achieved a significant milestone in 2025, surpassing 2 million sq. ft. leased to date, with several high-value deals underway.

Leading the surge in demand is a landmark deal with Godwitt Construction, which has leased over 1.1 million sq. ft. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Inspira City’s stature as a national manufacturing and logistics hub, has driven leading industrial players like Godwitt to lease here.

Adding further momentum is Japanese entity NHK Springs, a globally recognised name in high-performance spring technology for the automotive sector, which has leased over 3.5 lakh sq. ft. for its state-of-the-art production unit. Inspira City’s strategic location, infrastructure readiness, and rising profile as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing and export-oriented industries, has led to the company’s decision to invest here.

Situated just off the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, Inspira City benefits from unmatched road connectivity, offering same-day access to Mumbai, Nagpur, Jalna Dry Port, and key supply chain nodes. With 5-Star MIDC Certification, ready infrastructure, and immediate allotment capabilities, the park is attracting a steady mix of MSMEs, global manufacturers, and logistics providers. The city’s prominence has grown significantly with the Bidkin-Shendra industrial belt now witnessing a wave of investment from major domestic and international players—including Toyota-Kirloskar, JSW, Siemens, and others—solidifying its status as a critical hub under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). As per recent reports, over 22 companies are making substantial investments in the belt, reflecting the region’s high-potential industrial future.

Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, Founder and Director, Inspira Realty said, “The increasing interest from industry leaders like Godwitt Construction and NHK Springs is a testament to the vision and dedication of our team at Inspira Realty. These landmark leases reflect our commitment to developing Inspira City as a reliable and strategically located industrial hub. Our focus remains on delivering infrastructure that supports sustainable growth for businesses of all sizes. The proximity to the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway further enhances our appeal, offering seamless connectivity to key markets and reinforcing our role in Maharashtra’s industrial resurgence.”

Backed by strong leasing momentum and a robust pipeline, Inspira Realty remains committed to developing future-ready industrial ecosystems that contribute to regional employment and India’s broader growth story.