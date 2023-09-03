Quick recipes for Badi Teej celebrations

BILKULONLINE

AHmedabad, Sept 3: Badi Teej, a vibrant festival celebrating the most special bond between couples, is just around the corner. This age-old tradition reinforces the wedding vows and the love a couple shares.

Couples dress in bright hues and celebrate this special day with delightful treats. Special days call for special celebrations for sure. But what if we told you that you could whip up lip-smacking dishes for this festive occasion using just your microwave and refrigerator?

Yes, you heard it right! Voltas Beko is here to add a modern twist to your Badi Teej feasting with these three fabulous recipes that will leave your taste buds tingling and your guests asking for more. These dishes beautifully encapsulate love, with tenderness mirrored in their flavours, creativity woven into their preparation, and a splendour that make celebrations special.

Ghevar

Ghevar is a traditional Indian sweet, usually deep-fried and enjoyed during festivals. However, here’s a quick and innovative microwave version of Ghevar that preserves the authentic taste while significantly reducing the cooking time.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter), melted

1/2 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Ice cubes

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

A few saffron strands

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Slivered almonds and pistachios

Edible silver foil (varak), optional

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, melted ghee, milk, and cardamom powder to form a smooth batter. The batter should be of pouring consistency, similar to a pancake batter.

Place the ice cubes in a larger microwave-safe bowl and put the batter bowl on top.

Microwave the batter on low power for 2 minutes. Check the consistency; it should be thicker but still pourable. If needed, microwave for another 1-2 minutes while checking at intervals.

Carefully remove the ice bowl and place it aside. Now, take a round microwave-safe dish and grease it with a little ghee.

Pour a ladleful of the batter into the center of the dish, allowing it to spread on its own. You can create multiple layers by repeating this process, ensuring the batter spreads evenly each time. The large turntable ensures you have enough for all your family members!

Microwave the batter-covered dish on medium power for 4-5 minutes, until the edges turn golden brown and the top becomes porous and crispy.

The center might remain a bit softer, which is fine as it will firm up upon cooling.

Allow the Ghevar to cool slightly before carefully removing it from the dish. Place it on a wire rack to cool completely.

While the Ghevar is cooling, prepare the sugar syrup. In a microwave-safe bowl, mix sugar, water, saffron strands, and cardamom powder.

Microwave the mixture on high power for 5-6 minutes or until it forms a slightly sticky syrup. Stir halfway through.

Once the Ghevar has cooled completely, place it on a plate. Gently pour the sugar syrup over it, allowing it to soak in.

Garnish the Ghevar with slivered almonds, pistachios, and edible silver foil, if using.

Let the Ghevar sit for a couple of hours so that the syrup gets absorbed and the flavours meld together.

Slice and serve the Ghevar.

Radiant Rose Peda

What’s Badi Teej without a touch of elegance? These Radiant Rose Pedas are not only visually stunning but also incredibly easy to make.

Ingredients:

2 cups milk powder

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup milk

A few drops of rose essence

Edible rose petals and chopped pistachios for garnish

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the milk powder, sweetened condensed milk, and milk.

Microwave the mixture on high for 2 minutes, then stir well.

Repeat the process, microwaving for 2 minutes and stirring, until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the bowl.The Inox Silver look of

Voltas Beko microwaves add the perfect aesthetic to your kitchen décor.

Stir in a few drops of rose essence for that lovely floral note.

Allow the mixture to cool slightly and then shape it into small peda rounds.

Garnish with edible rose petals and chopped pistachios.

Refrigerate the pedas for about 30 minutes to firm up before indulging in their rosy goodness.

Saffron-Scented Mini Malpuas

Malpuas are a traditional favourite during Badi Teej, but we are giving them a twist by making them mini-sized and saffron-infused.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup semolina (sooji)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

A pinch of saffron strands

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons yogurt

Ghee for frying

Sliced almonds and pistachios for garnish

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, warm the milk for 15 seconds and infuse the saffron strands in it.

In a separate bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, semolina, and baking powder.

Gradually add the saffron-infused milk and yogurt to the dry ingredients, stirring to form a thick batter. Let it rest for 15 minutes.

In a microwave-safe dish, melt some ghee for frying.

Using a tablespoon, scoop small portions of the batter and drop them into the hot ghee, shaping them into mini malpuas.

Microwave the malpuas on medium-high for 2-3 minutes on each side until they turn golden and crisp.

Drain the excess ghee and place the malpuas on a paper towel.

Garnish with sliced almonds and pistachios, and serve these saffron-scented mini malpuas to satisfy your sweet cravings.