Maths and Science Exhibition presented by Students with Global Outlook

Ahmedabad, Dec 3: With the world going crazy with the idea of ‘globalization’, IB curriculum shapes a student to be a global citizen. The curriculum is designed in a way that a student adopts a global outlook and becomes globally competent- confident, independent, and aware of what’s happening around the world. IB develops critical thinking among students. The curriculum focuses on creativity, experiment-based learning, and a holistic approach towards education. Critical thinking is beneficial for students as they are future citizens of the world.

With this objective in mind, Calorx Olive International School organized its 2nd edition of Maths and Science exhibition at Bhadaj Campus which was attended by over 200 Creative School Children and enthusiastic parents. Director of COIS, Shri Ankur Upadhyay personally welcomed Naresh J Bhatt – Head of Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition and who is responsible for outreach activities of ISRO for the Benefit of students at schools and colleges at the fair. Mr. Bhatt visited the stalls & he motivated and congratulated the students on their great scientific efforts. More than 50 exciting stalls with innovative ideas were displayed by the students. They planned extensively for over 2 months to conceptualize and display their stalls.