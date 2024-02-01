Rajasthan Deputy CM inaugurates JLF in Jaipur

Thursday, February 1, 2024
Jaipur, Feb 1 : Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday inaugurated the 17th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) at Hotel Clarks Amer in Rajasthan.

“This fest is very special from a tourism point of view and the Tourism Department is also associated with it. Known and famous writers have been associated with this festival. We all are excited to listen to them,” she said.

In the first session titled ‘Baal-O-Par: The Beating Heart of Poetry’, legendary lyricist Gulzar recited songs and ghazals. Renowned Urdu writer Rakshanda Jaleel also addressed the people on the occasion.

“This season, we are making a carbon free festival. If people support this campaign, then it will definitely be successful this time,” JLF organiser Sanjoy K Roy said.

