‘Nasoor’ : Unraveling the Twisted Truths of a Psychological Thriller

Premiere Show : Harshvardhan, at the peak of his achievements, fails to find a purpose to live. Desperation drives him to find a reason but he fails to notice the things he is leaving behind

The film is directed by Rishi Joshi and written by Kajal Mehta. Manoj Ahir has produced the film under Manoj Ahir productions / Storytell Films

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 23: No wonder the ‘Nasoor’ Gujarati film which was released today promises to be the blockbuster film of the year.

The film revolves around Harshvardhan, the hero of the film who is, at the peak of his achievements, fails to find a purpose to live. Desperation drives him to find a reason but he fails to notice the things he is leaving behind.

Despite having a lovely wife, brother, successful work and business associates, he feels there is no purpose in his life and decides to end his life.

While he kept failing with his efforts to end this life, he met some people who he hoped could make him meet death. Did his plans work or destiny had some other plans for him? To know, watch the film in a theatre near you.

The lead actors of the film with the producer, director and writer of the film were present at the PVR in Ahmedabad on Wednesday at the premiere of the film. They shared their experiences of the film while they carried out its shooting and from the day the idea of the script was conceived to be shown on the film canvass.

Apart from Hitu Kanodia and Neelam Paanchal the other actors include Heena Jaikishan, Denisha Ghumra, Hemin Trivedi and Vaishakh Ratanben Rathod in the leading roles. The film is directed by Rishi Joshi and written by Kajal Mehta and produced by Manoj Ahir.

Interacting with the media persons at the premiere show of ‘Nasoor’, Hitu Kanodia said “it takes real courage to make such a difficult subject oriented film in Gujarati I had in fact asked the producer whether he was really keen then he introduced me to the director who is just 28 years but had amazing confidence to make it a thriller. Carrying the character of Harsh Vardhan was extremely challenging, portraying as a highly depressed person with different mood swings. It was very difficult since in reality I am totally opposite to what I had to portray. I also promised myself to not emulate any hero of Bollywood to portray this character. However, I was influenced and inspired by John Elia (late -famous poet of Pakistan). Somewhere that was my reference point. It is a global subject on which we tried to make a film with such important subject with talented writer, director and generous producer”.

Neelam Panchal the lead female character of the film, the heroine said “My character was challenging but the film was beautifully written, explained so well by Director Rishil and the way he allowed me to do it my way by giving enough liberty and most importantly our producer Manoj Ahir who provided a comfortable ambience on the sets throughout, there was positivity among each other with the team of the actors and filming of ‘Nasoor’ was overall a beautiful experience for me to cherish for years.

While Hitu Knodia as he his known to deliver his best in different avatars, did not fail this too. His acting was intense and depicted the pain and deep saddened moments within his soul and disturbed thinking process of his mind. Neelam complimented the film with her acting and clear dialogue delivery. She writer’s carving of dialogues was soft yet emotional, which would appeal to the sulking women of high society and relate with the way they become resilient to the onslaught of neglect and deadness in a marital bond. But, the film also showed the lady’s strong outburst and tender moments. The way she adores and values to respect and move on to revive the marital bliss. What happens after that and much more…you have to go to the theatre and watch the film.