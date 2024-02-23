A weekend extravaganza of Fun, Flea, Food, and Music

New Delhi, Feb 23: Sunday Soul Sante, India’s most loved flea market is set to make its dazzling debut in Mumbai. Taking place at the iconic MMRDA Grounds, BKC, on February 24th and 25th, 2024, this marks the first chapter of a thrilling 14-year legacy in the city where life is bound to meet art to make our everyday living exciting.

Envisioning to leave the patrons in awe, it promises to bring over 200 vibrant stalls from every corner of India, showcasing unique handcrafted treasures. In addition to the vibrant market experience, being pet friendly, and allowing free entry to senior citizens, Sunday Soul Sante brings special initiatives like:

Goa Collective Bazaar: Experience the unique charm of the ‘Goa Collective Bazaar’—a market within a market! Sunday Soul Sante proudly presents this vibrant showcase of Goa’s most renowned creative ensemble, bringing forth artists and offerings that have delighted the Goan community for many years.

Heart of Sante: Empowering young entrepreneurs, ‘Heart of Sante’ invites them to set up tables free of cost, championing diverse causes, from puppy adoption to supporting NGOs like the Blind and Cancer Care Foundation.

Soles of Sante: A haven for sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts, ‘Soles of Sante’ unites fashion aficionados to showcase the latest trends and brands, creating a vibrant community for style enthusiasts.

Food Court: Embark on a culinary adventure where ‘East Meets West’ at the ‘Food Court’—a gastronomic trial like no other, offering a delightful fusion of flavors and diverse culinary experiences.

Kiddies Corner: At ‘Kiddies Corner,’ creativity and fun converge to make weekends more exciting for our youngest visitors, offering a space where imagination knows no bounds and joy takes center stage.

With engaging activities for kids and family-friendly workshops, Soul Sante has something for everyone even your furry friends. The event features a mouthwatering selection of international cuisines and immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, where every moment promises to be unforgettable Furthermore, attendees get to witness a star-studded lineup of talented artists and musicians, offering awe-inspiring performances including Ankur Tewari, Ghalat Family, Jaden Maskie, Lisa Mishra and Indus Creed, who will captivate the audience with their talent.

Mark your calendars for February 24th and 25th, 2024, as Sunday Soul Sante brings the most electrifying event of the year to Mumbai. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of fun and entertainment. Stay tuned for more updates on this epic event.

Tickets are available now at: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/sunday-soul-sante/ET00383298