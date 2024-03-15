Saturday, March 16, 2024
Election Commission to announce schedule for LS polls on Saturday

New Delhi, March 15: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

The schedule for the elections will be declared at 3 p.m. by the three Election Commissioners.

In a post on X, the ECI said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI.”

This will come a day after two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, assumed office.

The elections will be held in 543 Parliamentary constituencies.

The national and regional parties have been announcing their candidates for the elections.

