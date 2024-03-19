Adani Vizhinjam Port wins International Safety Award

Recognised for commitment to keeping workers & workplaces healthy, safe

Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, March 19:Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) has won an International Safety Award for calendar year 2023 from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment to keeping workers and workplaces healthy and safe.

AVPPL is one of 269 global organisations to win a Distinction in the International Safety Awards 2024, of the total 1,124 that won the award. The organisations span all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 49 countries worldwide with 269 organisations awarded a Distinction, 456 a Merit and 399 a Pass.

Now in their 66th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world that have demonstrated their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill-health during the previous calendar year. They also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to well-being and mental health at work.

Ashwani Gupta, CEO, APSEZ, said, “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our operations. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and it reaffirms our position in building the safest port in the country. ”

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said, “The vision of British Safety Council is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also to workplace well-being and impelling others to follow suit. Our heartfelt congratulations to Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited; all of those working there should be enormously proud of their achievement.”