ED arrests Delhi CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

New Delhi, March 21 : The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday evening arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking protection from ‘coercive action’ by the agency, which has served repeated summons to him.

The AAP chief was arrested after over two hours of questioning by an ED team, which included a Joint Director, at his residence.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal any interim relief.

Kejriwal is the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged scam, after BRS lawmaker K. Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP RS member Sanjay Singh, among others.

(file pix on top)

New Delhi: Security personnel deployed outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. An ED team reached the CM’s residence on Thursday evening, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.(IANS/Qamar Sibtain)
