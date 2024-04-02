Alembic Pharmaceuticals appoints Manish Kejriwal as Independent Director

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 2 :

In a recent development, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the appointment of Manish Kejriwal as an Independent Director. Kejriwal, known for his extensive experience in private equity investments, will serve a five-year term starting from March 31, 2024.

Prior to joining Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Kejriwal held key positions at Kedaara Capital, Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., and McKinsey & Company, Inc. He holds an AB degree in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard University. Kejriwal is currently associated with several prominent companies and is actively involved in various educational initiatives.