Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
BusinessPolicies

Alembic Pharmaceuticals appoints Manish Kejriwal as Independent Director

BILKUL ONLINE

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 2 :

In a recent development, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the appointment of  Manish Kejriwal as an Independent Director.  Kejriwal, known for his extensive experience in private equity investments, will serve a five-year term starting from March 31, 2024.

Prior to joining Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Kejriwal held key positions at Kedaara Capital, Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., and McKinsey & Company, Inc. He holds an AB degree in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard University.  Kejriwal is currently associated with several prominent companies and is actively involved in various educational initiatives.

Post Views: 281

You May Also Like

Online sale of drugs: CAIT urges Health Minister to implement Rajnath-led GoM recommendations

BILKUL ONLINE

Adani Group Commissions India’s First Transnational Power Project

BILKUL ONLINE

Adani Portfolio Delivers Highest Ever EBITDA Growth

BILKUL ONLINE