Award-winning ‘Barah by Barah’ set to captivate Indian audiences with its unique portrayal of life and death in Varanasi

Barah by Barah is set to release in theaters across India on 24th May

By Rafat Quadri

“Barah by Barah” is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant film that offers a unique perspective on life and death. Set in Varanasi, the film follows the life of Suraj, a death photographer, as he navigates the challenges of earning a living for his family while grappling with the ephemeral nature of life.

The film’s powerhouse cast delivers exceptional performances, bringing depth and authenticity to their roles. Director Gaurav Madan’s storytelling is both nuanced and compelling, capturing the essence of traditionality in conflict with modernity.

The film’s cinematography is brilliant, capturing the beauty and poignancy of Varanasi’s landscape. Overall, “Barah by Barah” is a must-watch for its captivating storytelling and profound exploration of life’s fleeting nature.

Ahmedabad, May 15: After a successful international run at over 40 film festivals, the critically acclaimed film Barah by Barah is all set to enthrall Indian audiences with its theatrical release on May 24th. Directed by Gaurav Madan, this poignant film offers a striking perspective on life and death through the lens of a death photographer in Varanasi.

A Stellar Cast Bringing Characters to Life

Gyanendra Tripathi (TVF’s Half CA) portrays the protagonist, Suraj, the only living death photographer in Varanasi.

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Netflix’s Soni) plays a pivotal role as Suraj’s wife, adding depth to the narrative.

Harish Khanna (Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail) delivers a memorable performance, enriching the film’s emotional core.

Bhumika Dube (Motichoor chaknachoor, Your honor) shines in a supporting role, adding layers to the story.

Akash Sinha and others contribute significantly to the film’s powerful storytelling.

A Story of Traditionality in Conflict with Modernity

Barah by Barah is written by Gaurav Madan and Sunny Lahiri. It is a rare gem shot on 16mm film, set against the backdrop of Varanasi. It explores the juxtaposition of tradition and modernity, offering a nuanced and visually stunning portrayal of life’s fleeting nature. The film’s narrative unfolds through multiple chapters, each delving into different aspects of Suraj’s life, his relationships, and his struggles.

A Journey of Resilience and Change

Director Gaurav Madan, inspired by a real-life encounter with a death photographer in Varanasi, brings a personal touch to the film. He aims to resonate with audiences grappling with change, much like his own experiences from his hometown in Haryana. The film’s journey, from shooting to festival premieres, has been both challenging and magical for the cast and crew.

A Cinematic Triumph

Produced and presented by Jignesh Patel’s Amdavaad Pictures, Barah by Barah promises to be a cinematic triumph. With its release scheduled through Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution, the film is poised to leave a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

A Film Not to Be Missed

“Barah by Barah” stands out as a testament to the power of storytelling and the human experience. Its compelling narrative, coupled with stellar performances, makes it a must-watch for audiences seeking a cinematic journey unlike any other.

The director, writer, and producer of the film, along with the cast, were in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for a media interaction. During the event, they engaged with the press and exchanged insights on Varanasi photography and the unique situations that led to excellent shots. Among the attendees were Vraj Mistry, the esteemed president of Ahmedabad’s renowned NIHARIKA Photo Society, and other members of the society.

