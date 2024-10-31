This Diwali ..Jay Patel gives his ode to the great leaders of Indian Independence..

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 31: In an extraordinarily meaningful celebration, Jay Patel, a U.S.-based investor and Hollywood producer, marked Diwali in Paris at the historic 1906 residence that once served as a refuge for iconic Indian freedom fighters—Shyamji Krishna Varma, Madam Cama, and S.R. Rana.

Patel described this Diwali as one of the most emotional and unforgettable of his life, honoring these heroes who fought valiantly for India’s independence. For Patel, Diwali was not only a festival of light but a profound moment to reconnect with the rich legacy of India’s freedom movement.

Shyamji Krishna Varma’s Days in France

Shyamji Krishna Varma, a visionary, scholar, and ardent nationalist, fled India under British rule and continued his tireless work for independence from abroad. In Paris, Varma’s residence became a critical gathering place for intellectuals, activists, and fellow freedom fighters. He dedicated his time in Europe to strategizing for India’s liberation and founding the influential India House in London, which mentored young revolutionaries and spread his ideals of independence. Varma’s unyielding dedication left an indelible mark on the freedom movement, and his Paris years reflect his unwavering commitment to the Indian cause.

Madam Cama’s Role in Paris

Madam Bhikaji Cama, another pioneering figure in India’s struggle for freedom, found a vital refuge in France, where she continued her work with fierce dedication. Known as the “Mother of the Indian Revolution,” Cama utilized her influence in Europe to advocate for India’s independence. Her bold move in 1907—unfurling the first Indian flag in Germany—was a monumental gesture that signaled India’s struggle on the global stage. From her Paris base, Cama tirelessly rallied for Indian self-rule, becoming a legendary figure who would inspire generations.

S.R. Rana’s Contributions

S.R. Rana, a close ally of both Varma and Cama, played a pivotal role in the freedom movement during his time in Paris. A passionate supporter of revolutionary efforts, Rana provided essential resources and forged connections that fueled India’s independence campaign. His steadfast support united expatriate Indians in their common cause, creating a strong overseas base for the freedom struggle.

Jay Patel’s Profound Connection

For Jay Patel, Diwali at this historic Parisian residence was a deeply personal tribute. Having portrayed Shyamji Krishna Varma in the recent film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Patel feels a strong kinship with Varma and the other freedom fighters. His portrayal of Varma in the film honored a legacy that has profoundly influenced him. Patel’s journey to places linked to Varma’s life, from his birthplace in Mandvi, Kutch, Gujarat, to the famous India House at 65 Cromwell Avenue in London, and now to 25 Avenue de Ponthieu and 50-56 Rue La Fayette in Paris, reflects a devotion to keeping Varma’s memory alive.

Standing in the very rooms where these freedom fighters once gathered, Patel lit lamps as symbols of respect, remembrance, and hope. This Diwali, celebrated in the spirit of sacrifice, resilience, and India’s long journey to freedom, became an unparalleled moment of pride and emotion for Patel. Through his visit, he honored the fearless individuals who illuminated the path to India’s independence, bringing the light of Diwali to a place resonant with history.