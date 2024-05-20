Iran’s cabinet holds new emergency session

Tehran, May 20 : The Iranian cabinet has convened for a second emergency meeting in less than 24 hours following the confirmation of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, Iranian media unanimously reported on Monday morning. Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber had already chaired a meeting on Sunday evening after the helicopter went missing with nine people on board over Iran’s north-west.

According to protocol, with Raisi’s death, Mokhber should assume power, pending approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. New elections will then have to be held within 50 days.

Wrecked helicopter carrying Iranian President, Foreign Minister found

The chief of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has confirmed that rescue and search teams have identified President Ebrahim Raisi’s crashed chopper. The chopper also had Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and seven others on board.

After a search operation lasting several hours, the emergency services were still around 2 kilometres away from the site and had identified the helicopter, head of IRCS, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, said on state television on Monday morning. Without giving further detail, Kolivand said that “the condition is not good.” “73 rescue teams are present in the search area of the helicopter in Tawal village with advanced and specialised equipment,” he added.

However, there are no signs of survivors, as per reports. Rescue workers in Iran continued their search on ground on Sunday for the helicopter carrying nine people including the Iranian President and Foreign Minister, after it went missing in the mountainous terrain, state media reported. A total of 65 rescue teams, including those from the Iranian armed forces, had been deployed to East Azerbaijan Province in Iran’s northwest, where the helicopter has been located.