Ashok Leyland Expands its footprint in Northern India, inaugurates two Dealerships in Faridabad, and one in Greater Noida

Chennai, May 20: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer today, inaugurated three new MHCV dealership outlets in NCR region of new dealer – TVS Trucks & Buses. Out of the three dealerships, two are in Faridabad and the other is in Greater Noida.

The first advanced 3S dealership, is strategically located at Khasra 9/1, Dundsa More, near Gadpuri Toll Plaza, Faridabad, spans 40,337 square feet and features five service bays. The second dealership in Faridabad, is situated at Khasra 15/1, covers 107,347 square feet and includes 12 service bays and 07 accident bays. Both newly launched dealerships are strategically positioned on NH19, which connects Delhi to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

The third state-of-the-art 3S dealership in Greater Noida is situated at Gautam Budh Nagar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, covering 75,423 square feet and featuring 12 service bays and 06 accident bays. Its proximity to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Yamuna Expressway ensures easy access for traffic moving to the eastern, southern, and western regions of the country.

The dealerships will cater to M&HCV vehicles, and are equipped with modern tools and equipment, wheel alignment machines, 24×7 brake-down assistance backed up with Mobile Service Vans, rest area for drivers, and BS6-trained technicians. The newly launched dealerships will play an important role for Ashok Leyland to increase its footprint in the northern region.

Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are excited to further strengthen our presence in Northern India. This region has always been an important market for Ashok Leyland. We have been working on creating a strong foothold in the region, and these new dealerships will bolster our presence in this geography. Our partner TVS Trucks & Buses Pvt LTD, with a strong presence in the territory, will ensure we grow our family of customers while helping them serve better. We want to contribute significantly to the larger ecosystem in this area with our mobility solutions. The new dealerships are being opened to further strengthen our reach and will take us one step closer to achieving our vision of being one of the Top 10 CV makers in the world.”

Madhu Raghunath, Director, TVS Trucks & Buses Pvt LTD said, “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Ashok Leyland further and expand in Faridabad and Greater Noida. The new dealerships will assist the brand in establishing itself as a powerful force in the region. Ashok Leyland has been a promising and preferred brand in Northern India due to its reliability, ruggedness, and better total cost of ownership. With this partnership, we hope to take it a step ahead, reach more customers, and provide end-to-end mobility solutions for their transportation needs.”

Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks in the commercial vehicle industry, and the company is expanding its brand presence through a robust network of dealerships and service centres to provide best-in-class after-sales support to its customers. The company will cover the major transport hub offering Haulage, Tractor trailers, ICV Goods, Tippers, Fully Built RMC, Haulage, and School/Staff Buses through these dealerships.