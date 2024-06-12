Dozens, including several Indian workers, dead in Kuwait building fire

New Delhi, June 12 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the tragic fire incident in Kuwait city which has resulted in dozens of deaths, including of many Indian nationals. “Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city.

There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” Jaishankar posted on X. “Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured.

Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has also put out an emergency helpline number in connection with the tragedy, confirming that it involved Indian workers. “All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. The Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance,” it said.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health also released a statement Wednesday afternoon. “The Ministry of Health has so far dealt with 43 cases through the accident departments in a number of hospitals, in a building fire incident in Mangaf, of which 4 cases arrived dead,” it said.