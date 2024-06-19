7 tips to prevent yourself from kidney cancer

BILKULONLINE

By Dr. Raghunath S.K

HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bangalore: Kidneys are organs, that work to filter waste products and excess fluids from your blood, maintain electrolyte balance, and regulate blood pressure. However, kidney health can be compromised by various factors, including lifestyle choices and medical conditions. One such concern is kidney cancer, a condition characterized by the abnormal growth of cells in the kidneys. While kidney cancer may not always present obvious symptoms in its early stages, it can progress rapidly if left untreated, posing serious health risks. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to promote kidney health and reduce the risk of kidney cancer and other related complications.

Kidney cancer is often linked to factors such as smoking, obesity, and genetic predisposition. Symptoms include blood in urine, back pain, weight loss, and fatigue. Diagnosis involves imaging tests. Treatment options include surgery, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and participation in clinical trials, tailored to the cancer stage and patient’s health. Early detection is vital for a better prognosis. There are preventive measures that one must follow to lower the risk of kidney cancer.

Here are essential tips to safeguard your kidneys from cancer:

Embrace a Balanced Diet: Prioritize a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, while limiting processed meats, sugary beverages, and unhealthy fats. These nutrient-dense foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support optimal kidney function and reduce the risk of kidney cancer. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Aim to maintain a healthy body weight through regular exercise and mindful eating habits. Excess weight can strain the kidneys and increase the risk of kidney disease and cancer. Focus on consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods in appropriate portions to support weight management and overall health. Stay Hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for proper kidney function and the elimination of waste products and toxins from the body. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, aiming for at least 8 glasses or 2 litres, to support optimal kidney health. Monitor your urine color; pale yellow urine indicates adequate hydration. Limit Smoking and Alcohol Consumption: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are significant risk factors for kidney cancer. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake can help protect your kidneys and reduce your risk of cancer. Seek support from healthcare professionals or support groups if you need assistance quitting smoking or reducing alcohol consumption. Manage Blood Pressure: High blood pressure can damage the kidneys over time, increasing the risk of kidney disease and cancer. Monitor your blood pressure regularly and take steps to keep it within a healthy range through lifestyle modifications such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and, if necessary, medication. Consult with your healthcare provider for personalized guidance. Control Blood Sugar Levels: Individuals with diabetes are at an increased risk of kidney disease and cancer. Maintain tight control over blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, medication, and regular monitoring. Monitor your carbohydrate intake, engage in regular physical activity, and adhere to your diabetes management plan to minimize the risk of kidney complications. Be Mindful of Pain Relievers: Certain over-the-counter pain relievers, when used excessively, can harm the kidneys. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) should be used sparingly and under the guidance of a healthcare professional. Consider alternative pain management strategies such as physical therapy, heat therapy, or acupuncture. Always follow the recommended dosage instructions and avoid long-term use of NSAIDs without medical supervision.

Prioritizing kidney health through lifestyle modifications and preventive measures is crucial for reducing the risk of kidney cancer and promoting overall well-being. By incorporating simple yet effective strategies into daily routines, individuals can take proactive steps towards protecting their kidneys and maintaining optimal health. Early detection through regular check-ups and screenings remains essential for timely intervention and better prognosis, emphasizing the importance of proactive healthcare management.

( Dr. Raghunath S.K, Senior Consultant and Director of Uro-oncology and Robotic Surgery)