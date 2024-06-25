Sun Pharma Completes Taro Merger

Combined entity is better positioned to compete in increasingly competitive generics industry

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, June 25: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited today announced the successful completion of the merger of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro”) with its subsidiary. As part of this merger, Sun Pharma acquired all outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than the shares already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates. As a result of the merger, Taro is now a private company and wholly-owned by Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has been the majority shareholder of Taro since 2010.

Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said, “We are pleased with the successful completion of Taro merger process. This milestone marks a significant step forward for both organizations, allowing us to effectively leverage each other’s strengths and capabilities. Together, we are excited about starting this new chapter and creating a more robust, successful future for the combined entity.”