Deadmau5 Mumbai concert cancelled due to VIP movement in city

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, July 8 : The Mumbai concert of the Canadian music producer, Deadmau5 has been cancelled. The show was supposed to be held on July 12.

However, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, the event has been cancelled. Deadmau5 mainly produces progressive house and electro-house music, though he also produces and DJs other genres of electronic music, including techno. He has received six Grammy Award nominations for his work. The organisers of the show, Sunburn, announced the cancellation of the concert.

They said: “The Honourable Prime Minister of India is visiting the city around the scheduled event date, and therefore the planned venue is no longer available for use as per directives issued by the relevant authorities.” Deadmau5, who last came to India, as part of a three-city Sunburn Arena tour in March 2014, was supposed to perform at the Nesco Centre in the Goregaon area of Mumbai. The organisers have said that all tickets will be refunded in full. They also said that they would work “to try and find a window to bring deadmau5 back to India soon.”