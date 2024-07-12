Volkswagen India expands its network in Jharkhand

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai: Volkswagen India inaugurated a new touchpoint in Jamshedpur today, expanding its network presence in Jharkhand. With the Brand focusing on enhancing its reach for customers across metros, tier I and tier II cities, the new touchpoint will cater to customers in Jharkhand that now has a total of four sales and service outlets in the region.

Volkswagen Jamshedpur will showcase the Brand’s young, German-engineered product portfolio which is underpinned by the Volkswagen DNA, i.e. superior build quality, exceptional safety standards, and fun-to-drive experiences. The facility’s three-car display will showcase the 5-Star GNCAP safety rated Taigun and Virtus as well as the Brand’s global best-seller Tiguan.

Commenting on the inauguration of the facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are glad to announce the inauguration of our new Volkswagen touchpoint in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand that reflects our commitment to the growing demands of customers and the evolving landscape of the Steel City of India. With its rapidly developing infrastructure and evolving demographics, Jamshedpur presents a great opportunity for our German-engineered products and services to cater to the diverse and distinct needs of customers in this this region.”

Jay. P. Kamani, Managing Director, Volkswagen Jamshedpur, said, “We are proud to inaugurate our Volkswagen touchpoint which underscores our unwavering commitment to bringing robust, German-engineered products to the discerning customers of Jamshedpur. Our dealership will remain committed to providing the highest standards of service and experiences to our customers.”

In addition to the three-car display, the new touchpoint will also house eight bays in the service facility, staffed by 20 highly-skilled support staff who have been trained to cater to all service and maintenance requirements of all Volkswagen customers. This service touchpoint will also offer Volkswagen Assistance for the brand’s judicious customers