L&T Boosts India’s Clean Energy Goal with Early Steam Generator Delivery

700 MWe Steam Generator Launched for Kaiga Atomic Power Station

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, July 12: The Heavy Engineering vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has dispatched the second Steam Generator to the Kaiga Atomic Power Station in Karnataka, advancing India’s 10 x 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Fleet Programme. The generator was flagged off today from L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, 11 months ahead of the contractual delivery schedule. This timely delivery underscores L&T’s commitment to bolstering India’s nuclear power programme and supporting the country’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

In March this year, L&T delivered the first Steam Generator to the Kaiga 5 & 6 unit, setting a new industrial benchmark. Steam Generators play a critical role in nuclear reactors, acting as heat exchangers that convert water into steam using the heat generated from the reactor core.

Anil V Parab, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President – L&T Heavy Engineering & L&T Valves, highlighted L&T’s dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction through the use of Industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing techniques. “L&T Heavy Engineering continues to set global benchmarks in the delivery of critical nuclear equipment. The early delivery of this second Steam Generator exemplifies our consistency and resilience, even amid pandemic-related challenges and supply chain disruptions. We are fully prepared to support the Department of Atomic Energy/NPCIL in tripling the current installed nuclear power capacity to 100 GWe by 2047,” Parab stated.

L&T’s Heavy Engineering vertical boasts a proven track record of manufacturing and supplying technology-intensive equipment and systems worldwide, serving sectors such as refineries, oil & gas, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and nuclear power.

Larsen & Toubro, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, is engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating in over 50 countries globally. The company’s strong customer focus and relentless pursuit of quality have enabled it to maintain leadership in its major business lines for eight decades.