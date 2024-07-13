Snehshilp Foundation launches ‘National Karate Federation’ in Gujarat, Championing Fitness and Self-Defense

National Karate Federation Debuts in Gujarat with Snehshilp Foundation’s Dynamic Leadership

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 13: In a bid to promote a healthier, safer, and more aware society, the Snehshilp Foundation proudly announces the establishment of the National Karate Federation’s Gujarat chapter. This initiative marks a significant step towards fostering physical fitness, discipline, and self-defense across the state.

At the helm of this initiative is Snehal Brahmbhatt, the tireless advocate for a drug-free future, who will lead the Gujarat unit as its president. Under her dynamic leadership, the National Karate Federation aims to bring the multifaceted benefits of karate to a broader audience. The Federation, a registered institution in India, encompasses traditional, non-contact, and full-contact karate.

Joining Brahmbhatt in this ambitious venture are distinguished individuals: Chilka Jain as vice president, Dushyantsinh Zala as secretary, Nitesh Makwana as joint secretary, Dakshaben Makwana as treasurer, and Chirag Shiyal as a core team member. Their collective expertise and dedication will drive the promotion of karate throughout Gujarat.

The foundation is committed to providing comprehensive training for all its trainers, ensuring they are equipped to impart high-quality karate instruction. The mission is clear: to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of karate and inspire widespread participation in this empowering martial art.

Brahmbhatt expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We believe that karate is not just a sport but a way of life that can instill discipline, enhance physical fitness, and provide essential self-defense skills. Our goal is to make these benefits accessible to everyone in Gujarat.”

Snehshilp Foundation’s partnership with the National Karate Federation underscores its commitment to building a more self-reliant and vigilant community. This collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of many, promoting a culture of health, safety, and awareness through the art of karate.

As the National Karate Federation takes root in Gujarat, the Snehshilp Foundation looks forward to witnessing the transformative power of martial arts in creating a more empowered society.